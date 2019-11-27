Asheville, N.C.
Biltmore Estate www.biltmore.com Explore the mansion, gardens and estate including a hotel and inn, shops, restaurants and a winery.
Collaboratory Canarchy Craft Brewing Collective, 39 N Lexington Avenue, Asheville, N.C. www.collaboratoryavl.com Hip new brewery and tasting room for craft beer and great food.
Four Points by Sheraton Asheville Downtown, 22 Woodfin Street, Asheville, N.C. www.marriott.com Terrific location in the heart of downtown with ample parking, reasonable rates and a nice on-site restaurant/bar.
Greenville, S.C.
Larkin’s, 318 S. Main Street, Greenville, S.C. www.larkinsontheriver.com Delicious steaks, seafood and southern fare in a beautiful atmosphere right on the river downtown.
UP on the Roof, atop Embassy Suites by Hilton Greenville Downtown Riverplace, 250 Riverplace, Greenville, S.C. eatupdrinkup.net Take in the scenery from above with a hand-crafted cocktail and tasty small plates on the rooftop patio.
Featuring unparalleled views, high rise hand-crafted cocktails, artisan wines, craft beers and a small plates menu that highlights locally-sourced seasonal ingredients, UP on the Roof is a uniquely Greenville experience. Whether you’re looking for the perfect midday retreat or you simply want to spend a night in the clouds, the sky’s the limit at UP on the Roof.
