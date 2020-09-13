Football Sums
Friday's Results
Big East Conference (AAAAA)
Connellsville;0;14;6;0 — 20
Woodland Hills;14;22;16;8 — 60
First Quarter
WH: Omari Daniels 18 pass from Deontae Williams (Taelen Brooks run)
WH: Omari Williams 5 run (pass failed)
Second Quarter
Con: Josh Marietta 8 pass from Gage Gillott (Gage Gillott kick)
WH: Gavin Yarbough 19 pass from Deontea Williams (Deontae Williams run)
Con: Gage Gillott 3 run (Gage Gillott kick)
WH: T’Rek Scipio 80 pass from Deontae Williams (pass failed)
WH: Eshawn Carter 1 pass from Deontae Williams (Armani Bailey pass from Deontae Williams)
Third Quarter
WH: Taelen Brooks 28 run (Deontae Williams run)
WH: Taelen Brooks 3 run (Taelen Brooks run)
Con: Gage Gillott 18 run (run failed)
Fourth Quarter
WH: Brandon Jones 10 run (Jahshawn Pringle run)
Big Eight Conference (AAAA)
Belle Vernon;6;0;0;14 -- 20
McKeesport;0;0;0;0 -- 0
First Quarter
BV: Devin Whitlock 70 run (pass failed)
Fourth Quarter
BV: Dane Anden 2 run (Ian Maloney pass from Devin Whitlock)
BV: Logan Cunningham 59 interception return (kick failed)
Ringgold;6;6;7;7 — 26
Trinity;28;21;0;0 — 49
T : Micah Finley 63 pass from Kaden Kolson (Dante DeRubbo kick)
T: Drew Cain 9 run (Dante DeRubbo kick)
T: Kaden Kolson 60 pass from Connor Roberts (Dante DeRubbo kick)
R: John Polefko run (kick failed)
T: Drew Cain 80 run (Dante DeRubbo kick)
R: John Polefko 13 run (conversion failed)
T: Micah Finley 54 run (Dante Derubbo Kick)
T: Tysean Lacks 18 pass from Connor Roberts (Dante DeRubbo Kick)
T: Micah Finley 13 run (Dante DeRubbo kick)
R: Braydon Fine 39 pass from Jason Walsh (Clayton Rosensteel kick)
R: Deondre Dotson 2 (Clayton Rosensteel kick)
Interstate Conference
South Park;0;20;0;13 -- 33
Southmoreland;7;7;3;6 -- 23
First Quarter
S: Anthony Govern 5 run (Andrew Rodriguez kick), 9:56
Second Quarter
S: Ray Hribal fumble recovery in end zone (Andrew Rodriguez kick), 8:57
SP: Adam Johnson 26 run (Jason Mikelonis kick), 5:51
SP: Harper Conroy 54 run (Jason Mikelonis kick), 3:44
SP: Adam Johnson 45 fumble return (kick failed), 1:56
Third Quarter
S: Andrew Rodriguez 34 FG, 7:57
Fourth Quarter
SP: Xander Robertshaw 21 pass from Harper Conroy (run failed), 9:42
S: Anthony Govern 47 pass from Zach Cernuto (pass failed), 5:57
SP: Nathan May 22 interception return (Jason Mikelonis kick), 2:52
South Allegheny;6;0;0;8 -- 14
Mount Pleasant;7;7;0;7 -- 21
First Quarter
SA: Antonio Epps 20 run (kick failed), 6:35
MP: Aaron Alakson 1 run (Robbie Labuda kick), :39
Second Quarter
MP: Pete Billey 41 run (Robbie Labuda kick), 9:55
Fourth Quarter
MP: Pete Billey 16 run (Robbie Labuda kick), 5:46
SA: Antonio Epps 5 run (Jett Jones pass from Eric Wehrer), 4:16
Century Conference
Beth-Center;7;7;0;6 — 20
Waynesburg Central;7;0;0;0 — 7
First Quarter
WC: Braydon Woods 3 run (Chase Hixenbaugh kick), 4:43
BC: Colby Kuhns 12 run (Nick Wiltrout kick), 1:12
Second Quarter
BC: Colby Kuhns 5 run (Nick Wiltrout kick), 1:07
Fourth Quarter
BC: Blayze Vilcoss 10 pass from Colby Kuhns (kick failed), 9:44
Charleroi;0;0;0;0 -- 0
Frazier;7;14;6;7 — 34
First Quarter
F: Kenny Fine 88 run (Tristen Scott kick)
Second Quarter
F: Luke Santo 26 pass from Brayden Boggs (Tristen Scott kick)
F: Shawn Fordyce 18 pass from Brayden Boggs (Tristen Scott kick)
Third Quarter
F: Kenny Fine 81 pass from Brayden Boggs (kick failed)
Fourth Quarter
F: Jonathan Kubitza 78 interception return (Tristen Scott kick)
Tri-County South Conference
Mapletown;0;0;0;8 -- 8
West Greene;10;20;13;0 -- 43
First Quarter
WG: Corey Wise 3 run (Kevin Thompson kick), 9:03
WG: Kevin Thompson 24 FG, 1:17
Second Quarter
WG: Hunter Hamilton 4 run (Kevin Thompson kick), 6:48
WG: Colin Brady 24 run (Kevin Thompson kick), 4:56
WG: Nathan Orndoff 33 pass from Wesley Whipkey (kick failed), :33
Third Quarter
WG: Corey Wise 2 run (Kevin Thompson kick), 6:43
WG: Bryce Anderson 8 run (kick failed), :16
Fourth Quarter
Map: Cohen Stout 12 run (Clay Menear pass from Max Vanata), 5:22
California;7;0;14;6 -- 27
Bentworth;0;7;0;0 -- 7
First Quarter
Cal: Jaeden Zuzak 25 pass from Damani Stafford (Carson Vig kick), 1:22
Second Quarter
B: Owen Petrisek 66 pass from Seth Adams (Trevor Richardson kick), 9:30
Third Quarter
Cal: Jaeden Zuzak 10 run (kick failed), 2:55
Cal: Nathan O’Savage 55 interception return (Damani Stafford run), 1:08
Fourth Quarter
Cal: Jaeden Zuzak 62 interception return (kick failed), 2:57
Avella;0;6;7;7 -- 20
Monessen;7;0;0;0 -- 7
M: Isaiah Beltram 3 run (kick good)
A: Tanner Terensky 23 pass from KJ Rush (kick failed)
A: KJ Rush 1 run (Robbie West kick)
A: Tanner Terensky 95 interception return (Robbie West kick)
Jefferson-Morgan;0;0;0;6 – 6
Carmichaels;13;7;7;14 – 41
First Quarter
C: Bailey Jones 5 run (kick failed), 9:34
C: Michael Stewart 21 pass from Trenton Carter (Christian Mori kick), 2:33
Second Quarter
C: Tyler Richmond 3 pass from Trenton Carter (Christian Mori kick), 7:41
Third Quarter
C: Trenton Carter 35 run (Christian Mori kick), 4:41
Fourth Quarter
JM: Collin Bisceglia 2 run (kick blocked), 11:54
C: Hunter Voithofer 10 run (Christian Mori kick), 11:01
C: Peyton Schooley 45 run (Christian Mori kick), 2:10.
Non-conference
Laurel Highlands;0;0;0;0 -- 0
Albert Gallatin;16;8;8;0 -- 32
First Quarter
AG: Shawn Loring 4 run (Shawn Loring run), 5:54
AG: Bruno Fabrycki 4 run (Shawn Loring run), :57.6
Second Quarter
AG: Shawn Loring 10 run (Tristan Robinson run), 7:03
Third Quarter
AG: Antonio Efford 4 run (Bruno Fabrycki run), 5:41
Chartiers-Houston;0;0;6;0 — 6
Yough;7;7;8;7 — 29
First Quarter
Y: J.J. Waller 33 pass from Tristan Waldier (Josh Thomas kick)
Second Quarter
Y: C.J. Waldier 30 pass from Tristan Waldier (Hannah Biro kick)
Third Quarter
Y: Gamal Marballie 1 run (C.J. Waldier run)
CH: Nathan Cavallo 41 interception return (kick good)
Fourth Quarter
Y: C.J. Waldier 14 pass from Tristan Waldier (Josh Thomas kick)
East Allegheny;21;15;6;0 — 42
Brownsville;0;0;0;0 — 0
First Quarter
EA: Amaryeh Lucky 70 kickoff return (kick failed)
EA: Johnny DiNapoli 5 run (Gainer pass from Johnny DiNapoli)
EA: Michael Smith 60 pass from Johnny DiNapoli (Matt Arminio kick)
Second Quarter
EA: Kiyon Delts 15 run (Matt Arminio kick)
EA: Michael Smith 15 pass from Johnny DiNapoli (Amaryeh Lucky run)
Third Quarter
EA: Mike Cahill 35 run (run failed)
Thank you for Reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.