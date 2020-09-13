Football Sums

Friday's Results

Big East Conference (AAAAA)

Connellsville;0;14;6;0 — 20

Woodland Hills;14;22;16;8 — 60

First Quarter

WH: Omari Daniels 18 pass from Deontae Williams (Taelen Brooks run)

WH: Omari Williams 5 run (pass failed)

Second Quarter

Con: Josh Marietta 8 pass from Gage Gillott (Gage Gillott kick)

WH: Gavin Yarbough 19 pass from Deontea Williams (Deontae Williams run)

Con: Gage Gillott 3 run (Gage Gillott kick)

WH: T’Rek Scipio 80 pass from Deontae Williams (pass failed)

WH: Eshawn Carter 1 pass from Deontae Williams (Armani Bailey pass from Deontae Williams)

Third Quarter

WH: Taelen Brooks 28 run (Deontae Williams run)

WH: Taelen Brooks 3 run (Taelen Brooks run)

Con: Gage Gillott 18 run (run failed)

Fourth Quarter

WH: Brandon Jones 10 run (Jahshawn Pringle run)

Big Eight Conference (AAAA)

Belle Vernon;6;0;0;14 -- 20

McKeesport;0;0;0;0 -- 0

First Quarter

BV: Devin Whitlock 70 run (pass failed)

Fourth Quarter

BV: Dane Anden 2 run (Ian Maloney pass from Devin Whitlock)

BV: Logan Cunningham 59 interception return (kick failed)

Ringgold;6;6;7;7 — 26

Trinity;28;21;0;0 — 49

T : Micah Finley 63 pass from Kaden Kolson (Dante DeRubbo kick)

T: Drew Cain 9 run (Dante DeRubbo kick)

T: Kaden Kolson 60 pass from Connor Roberts (Dante DeRubbo kick)

R: John Polefko run (kick failed)

T: Drew Cain 80 run (Dante DeRubbo kick)

R: John Polefko 13 run (conversion failed)

T: Micah Finley 54 run (Dante Derubbo Kick)

T: Tysean Lacks 18 pass from Connor Roberts (Dante DeRubbo Kick)

T: Micah Finley 13 run (Dante DeRubbo kick)

R: Braydon Fine 39 pass from Jason Walsh (Clayton Rosensteel kick)

R: Deondre Dotson 2 (Clayton Rosensteel kick)

Interstate Conference

South Park;0;20;0;13 -- 33

Southmoreland;7;7;3;6 -- 23

First Quarter

S: Anthony Govern 5 run (Andrew Rodriguez kick), 9:56

Second Quarter

S: Ray Hribal fumble recovery in end zone (Andrew Rodriguez kick), 8:57

SP: Adam Johnson 26 run (Jason Mikelonis kick), 5:51

SP: Harper Conroy 54 run (Jason Mikelonis kick), 3:44

SP: Adam Johnson 45 fumble return (kick failed), 1:56

Third Quarter

S: Andrew Rodriguez 34 FG, 7:57

Fourth Quarter

SP: Xander Robertshaw 21 pass from Harper Conroy (run failed), 9:42

S: Anthony Govern 47 pass from Zach Cernuto (pass failed), 5:57

SP: Nathan May 22 interception return (Jason Mikelonis kick), 2:52

South Allegheny;6;0;0;8 -- 14

Mount Pleasant;7;7;0;7 -- 21

First Quarter

SA: Antonio Epps 20 run (kick failed), 6:35

MP: Aaron Alakson 1 run (Robbie Labuda kick), :39

Second Quarter

MP: Pete Billey 41 run (Robbie Labuda kick), 9:55

Fourth Quarter

MP: Pete Billey 16 run (Robbie Labuda kick), 5:46

SA: Antonio Epps 5 run (Jett Jones pass from Eric Wehrer), 4:16

Century Conference

Beth-Center;7;7;0;6 — 20

Waynesburg Central;7;0;0;0 — 7

First Quarter

WC: Braydon Woods 3 run (Chase Hixenbaugh kick), 4:43

BC: Colby Kuhns 12 run (Nick Wiltrout kick), 1:12

Second Quarter

BC: Colby Kuhns 5 run (Nick Wiltrout kick), 1:07

Fourth Quarter

BC: Blayze Vilcoss 10 pass from Colby Kuhns (kick failed), 9:44

Charleroi;0;0;0;0 -- 0

Frazier;7;14;6;7 — 34

First Quarter

F: Kenny Fine 88 run (Tristen Scott kick)

Second Quarter

F: Luke Santo 26 pass from Brayden Boggs (Tristen Scott kick)

F: Shawn Fordyce 18 pass from Brayden Boggs (Tristen Scott kick)

Third Quarter

F: Kenny Fine 81 pass from Brayden Boggs (kick failed)

Fourth Quarter

F: Jonathan Kubitza 78 interception return (Tristen Scott kick)

Tri-County South Conference

Mapletown;0;0;0;8 -- 8

West Greene;10;20;13;0 -- 43

First Quarter

WG: Corey Wise 3 run (Kevin Thompson kick), 9:03

WG: Kevin Thompson 24 FG, 1:17

Second Quarter

WG: Hunter Hamilton 4 run (Kevin Thompson kick), 6:48

WG: Colin Brady 24 run (Kevin Thompson kick), 4:56

WG: Nathan Orndoff 33 pass from Wesley Whipkey (kick failed), :33

Third Quarter

WG: Corey Wise 2 run (Kevin Thompson kick), 6:43

WG: Bryce Anderson 8 run (kick failed), :16

Fourth Quarter

Map: Cohen Stout 12 run (Clay Menear pass from Max Vanata), 5:22

California;7;0;14;6 -- 27

Bentworth;0;7;0;0 -- 7

First Quarter

Cal: Jaeden Zuzak 25 pass from Damani Stafford (Carson Vig kick), 1:22

Second Quarter

B: Owen Petrisek 66 pass from Seth Adams (Trevor Richardson kick), 9:30

Third Quarter

Cal: Jaeden Zuzak 10 run (kick failed), 2:55

Cal: Nathan O’Savage 55 interception return (Damani Stafford run), 1:08

Fourth Quarter

Cal: Jaeden Zuzak 62 interception return (kick failed), 2:57

Avella;0;6;7;7 -- 20

Monessen;7;0;0;0 -- 7

M: Isaiah Beltram 3 run (kick good)

A: Tanner Terensky 23 pass from KJ Rush (kick failed)

A: KJ Rush 1 run (Robbie West kick)

A: Tanner Terensky 95 interception return (Robbie West kick)

Jefferson-Morgan;0;0;0;6 – 6

Carmichaels;13;7;7;14 – 41

First Quarter

C: Bailey Jones 5 run (kick failed), 9:34

C: Michael Stewart 21 pass from Trenton Carter (Christian Mori kick), 2:33

Second Quarter

C: Tyler Richmond 3 pass from Trenton Carter (Christian Mori kick), 7:41

Third Quarter

C: Trenton Carter 35 run (Christian Mori kick), 4:41

Fourth Quarter

JM: Collin Bisceglia 2 run (kick blocked), 11:54

C: Hunter Voithofer 10 run (Christian Mori kick), 11:01

C: Peyton Schooley 45 run (Christian Mori kick), 2:10.

Non-conference

Laurel Highlands;0;0;0;0 -- 0

Albert Gallatin;16;8;8;0 -- 32

First Quarter

AG: Shawn Loring 4 run (Shawn Loring run), 5:54

AG: Bruno Fabrycki 4 run (Shawn Loring run), :57.6

Second Quarter

AG: Shawn Loring 10 run (Tristan Robinson run), 7:03

Third Quarter

AG: Antonio Efford 4 run (Bruno Fabrycki run), 5:41

Chartiers-Houston;0;0;6;0 — 6

Yough;7;7;8;7 — 29

First Quarter

Y: J.J. Waller 33 pass from Tristan Waldier (Josh Thomas kick)

Second Quarter

Y: C.J. Waldier 30 pass from Tristan Waldier (Hannah Biro kick)

Third Quarter

Y: Gamal Marballie 1 run (C.J. Waldier run)

CH: Nathan Cavallo 41 interception return (kick good)

Fourth Quarter

Y: C.J. Waldier 14 pass from Tristan Waldier (Josh Thomas kick)

East Allegheny;21;15;6;0 — 42

Brownsville;0;0;0;0 — 0

First Quarter

EA: Amaryeh Lucky 70 kickoff return (kick failed)

EA: Johnny DiNapoli 5 run (Gainer pass from Johnny DiNapoli)

EA: Michael Smith 60 pass from Johnny DiNapoli (Matt Arminio kick)

Second Quarter

EA: Kiyon Delts 15 run (Matt Arminio kick)

EA: Michael Smith 15 pass from Johnny DiNapoli (Amaryeh Lucky run)

Third Quarter

EA: Mike Cahill 35 run (run failed)

See what people are talking about at The Community Table!

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to continue reading. If you have a subscription, please Log In.

Purchase a Subscription