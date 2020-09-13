Monday

PROFESSIONAL

Baseball

Pittsburgh Pirates at Cincinnati Reds, 4:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh Pirates at Cincinnati Reds, 7:10 p.m.

Football

Pittsburgh Steelers at New York Giants, 7:15 p.m.

DISTRICT

High School

Boys golf

Belle Vernon at Albert Gallatin, at Duck Hollow G.C., 3 p.m.

Frazier at Beth-Center, at Chippewa G.C., 3 p.m.

Southmoreland at Mount Pleasant, at Norvelt G.C., 2:15 p.m.

Uniontown, Albert Gallatin at Connellsville, at Pleasant Valley G.C., 1 p.m.

Carmichaels at Charleroi, at Mon Valley C.C., 3 p.m.

Bentworth at Chartiers-Houston, at Washington C.C., 3 p.m.

Elizabeth Forward at South Allegheny, at Youghiogheny C.C., 3 p.m.

East Allegheny at Yough, at Madison Club, 2:30 p.m.

Girls tennis

McGuffey at Ringgold, 3:30 p.m.

Connellsville at Latrobe, 3:30 p.m.

Greensburg C.C. at Southmoreland, 3:30 p.m.

Burrell at Mount Pleasant, 3:30 p.m.

Girls golf

Elizabeth Forward at Seton-La Salle, at Frosty Valley G.C., 3:15 p.m.

Girls volleyball

Jefferson-Morgan at Mapletown, 6:30 p.m.

Southmoreland at Carmichaels, 7 p.m.

Elizabeth Forward at Albert Gallatin, 7:30 p.m.

Yough at Brownsville, 7:30 p.m.

Connellsville at Oakland Catholic, 7:15 p.m.

Carmichaels at Southmoreland, 7 p.m.

West Mifflin at Belle Vernon, 7:30 p.m.

West Greene at California, 7 p.m.

Girls soccer

Albert Gallatin at Greensburg Salem, 6 p.m.

Waynesburg Central at Yough, 7 p.m.

Boys soccer

McGuffey at Brownsville, at Redstone Field, 7 p.m.

Connellsville at Penn-Trafford, 7:30 p.m.

Trinity at Albert Gallatin, 7:30 p.m.

Waynesburg Central at Southmoreland, 7:30 p.m.

Ringgold at Belle Vernon, 7 p.m.

California at Beth-Center, 7 p.m.

