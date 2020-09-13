Monday
PROFESSIONAL
Baseball
Pittsburgh Pirates at Cincinnati Reds, 4:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh Pirates at Cincinnati Reds, 7:10 p.m.
Football
Pittsburgh Steelers at New York Giants, 7:15 p.m.
DISTRICT
High School
Boys golf
Belle Vernon at Albert Gallatin, at Duck Hollow G.C., 3 p.m.
Frazier at Beth-Center, at Chippewa G.C., 3 p.m.
Southmoreland at Mount Pleasant, at Norvelt G.C., 2:15 p.m.
Uniontown, Albert Gallatin at Connellsville, at Pleasant Valley G.C., 1 p.m.
Carmichaels at Charleroi, at Mon Valley C.C., 3 p.m.
Bentworth at Chartiers-Houston, at Washington C.C., 3 p.m.
Elizabeth Forward at South Allegheny, at Youghiogheny C.C., 3 p.m.
East Allegheny at Yough, at Madison Club, 2:30 p.m.
Girls tennis
McGuffey at Ringgold, 3:30 p.m.
Connellsville at Latrobe, 3:30 p.m.
Greensburg C.C. at Southmoreland, 3:30 p.m.
Burrell at Mount Pleasant, 3:30 p.m.
Girls golf
Elizabeth Forward at Seton-La Salle, at Frosty Valley G.C., 3:15 p.m.
Girls volleyball
Jefferson-Morgan at Mapletown, 6:30 p.m.
Southmoreland at Carmichaels, 7 p.m.
Elizabeth Forward at Albert Gallatin, 7:30 p.m.
Yough at Brownsville, 7:30 p.m.
Connellsville at Oakland Catholic, 7:15 p.m.
Carmichaels at Southmoreland, 7 p.m.
West Mifflin at Belle Vernon, 7:30 p.m.
West Greene at California, 7 p.m.
Girls soccer
Albert Gallatin at Greensburg Salem, 6 p.m.
Waynesburg Central at Yough, 7 p.m.
Boys soccer
McGuffey at Brownsville, at Redstone Field, 7 p.m.
Connellsville at Penn-Trafford, 7:30 p.m.
Trinity at Albert Gallatin, 7:30 p.m.
Waynesburg Central at Southmoreland, 7:30 p.m.
Ringgold at Belle Vernon, 7 p.m.
California at Beth-Center, 7 p.m.
Thank you for Reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.