PROFESSIONAL
Baseball
St. Louis Cardinals at Pittsburgh Pirates, 6:35 p.m.
DISTRICT
High School
Football
Belle Vernon at McKeesport, 7 p.m.
Franklin Regional at Connellsville, 7 p.m.
Kiski Area at Laurel Highlands, 7 p.m.
West Allegheny at Ringgold, 7 p.m.
Elizabeth Forward at East Allegheny, 7 p.m.
McGuffey at Mount Pleasant, 7 p.m.
Charleroi at Yough, 7 p.m.
Southmoreland at Derry, 7 p.m.
Bentworth at Leechburg, 7 p.m.
Monessen at Frazier, 7 p.m.
West Greene at Greensburg C.C., 7 p.m.
Jeannette at Jefferson-Morgan, 7 p.m.
Waynesburg Central at California, 7 p.m.
Beth-Center at Fort Cherry, 7 p.m.
Carmichaels at Chartiers-Houston, 7 p.m.
Mapletown at Avella, 7 p.m.
Albert Gallatin at Northern Garrett (Md.), 7 p.m.
Uniontown at Carrick, at South Stadium, 3:30 p.m.
Boys golf
Connellsville at McKeesport, at Butlers G.C., noon
McGuffey at Waynesburg Central, at Rohanna's G.C., 3 p.m.
Geibel Catholic qat Belle Vernon, at Cedarbrook G.C., 1:40 p.m.
Trinity at Albert Gallatin, at Duck Hollow G.C., 3 p.m.
Girls golf
Mount Pleasant, Southmoreland, Yough, WCCA Championship, at Champion Lakes G.C., 9 a.m.
HIGH SCHOOL
Boys Golf Sums
Wednesday's Results
Section 2-AAA
Belle Vernon 198, Uniontown 207
at Uniontown C.C.
Front 9, Par 36
BELLE VERNON (198) -- Patrick Bush 38, (John Bell 45), Rogan Maloney 41, Seth Tomalski 38, Jordan Mocello 38, Jack Edwards 43.
UNIONTOWN (207) -- Logan Voytish 38, Clay Dean 39, Wade Brugger 43, Colton Mathias 45, Tate Musko 42, (Greg Fox 47). Records: Belle Vernon (8-0, 8-0), Uniontown (4-3, 5-5).
Laurel Highlands 207, Connellsville 224
at Uniontown C.C.
Front 9, Par 36
CONNELLSVILLE (224) -- Ethan Rice 42, Ethan Porreca 44, Rylan Keslar 44, Cooper Gray 47, Christian Firestone 47, (Evan Means 49).
LAUREL HIGHLANDS (207) -- Nate Schwertfeger 40, Colin Crawford 47, Jaden Ringer 41, (CJ Gesk 56), Hunter Bosley 38, Austin Koposko 41. Records: Connellsville (3-2, 6-2), Laurel Highlands (7-0, 7-0).
Section 3-AA
Carmichaels 191, Brownsville N/S
at Carmichaels G.C.
BROWNSVILLE (N/S) -- Ben Vojacek 53, Matthew Sethman 42, Ethan Olesko 50, Omarion Grayson 68.
CARMICHAELS (191) -- Liam Lohr 36, Mason Lapana 37, Dustin Hastings 38, Dom Colarusso 36, Patrick Holaren 44, (Tucker Whipkey 46).
Records: Brownsville (0-6, 0-7), Carmichaels (6-1, 7-1).
McGuffey 211, Bentworth 260
at Dogwood Hills G.C.
Front 9, Par 35
BENTWORTH (260) -- Nathan Coski 47, Ross Skerbetz 43, Colton Baldauf 59, Sam Wade 57, Zeek Malanosky 54.
McGUFFEY (211) -- Jacob Ross 39, Joel Sovich 42, Logan Crowe 37, Vaughn Fleissner 48, Brody Wagner 45.
Records: Bentworth (2-6, 2-7), McGuffey (5-1, 6-1).
Jefferson-Morgan 265, Beth-Center 311
at Greene County C.C.
Par 36
BETH-CENTER (311) -- Gionna Peterson 46, Vince Setaro 67, Sonya Peterson 64, Karson Keys 61, Nick Wrenshaw 73.
JEFFERSON-MORGAN (265) -- Brock Bayles 45, Clay Wilson 47, Grant Hathaway 51, Brendan Wood 61, Jaxon Silbaugh 61, (Cole Burkett 70). Records: Beth-Center (2-5, 2-6), Jefferson-Morgan (3-4, 3-5).
Section 8-AA
Frazier 225, Elizabeth Forward 230
at Linden Hall G.C.
Front 9, Par 36
ELIZABETH FORWARD (230) -- Logan Monzak 37, Louis Kite 49, Mitchell Vuick 49, (Bryce McLaughlin 50), Tegan McCune 47, Blake Hvozdik 48.
FRAZIER (225) -- Nixen Erdely 39, Jay Thompson 43, Dylan Keilbach 48, Tyler Morrison 48, (Kacie Lombard 51), Aidan Hardy 47. Records: Frazier (4-6).
Non-section
Ringgold 218, Waynesburg Central 222
at Rolling Green G.C.
Front 9, Par 36
WAYNESURG CENTRAL (222) -- Braden Benke 43, Mason Switalski 42, Joe Kirsch 44, Dom Benamati 42, Trent Stephenson 51, (Avery Davis 51).
RINGGOLD (218) -- Dylan Callaway 43, Clayton Benson 42, Eli Callaway 36, (Noah Windber 63), Brice Kowall 49, Tim Masters 48.
Girls Golf Sum
Wednesday's Result
Section 3-AAA
Connellsville 201, Norwin 208
at Victory Hills G.C.
Front 9, Par 36
CONNELLSVILLE (201) -- Paiton Ulery 45, Abby Tikey 49, Elle Crislip 54, Gabby Miller 53, (Maddie Johnson 66).
NORWIN (208) -- Alina Robb 49, (Maddie Zorich 57), Lia Guzzie 55, S. Navalyund 53, Emily Petrunlak 51. Record: Connellsville (4-3, 5-4).
Girls Volleyball Sums
Wednesday's Results
Section 3-AAA
Belle Vernon 3, Ringgold 1
at Belle Vernon
25-19, 25-18, 17-25, 26-24.
Girls Soccer Sums
Wednesday's Results
Section 2-A
Waynesburg Central 1, Chartiers-Houston 0. Waynesburg Central: Ashlyn Basinger (Kaley Rohanna). Goalkeeper-saves: Waynesburg Central, Peyton Cowell 9. Records:
Bentworth 1, South Allegheny 1. Bentworth: Tessa Charpentier (Meredith Allender). Records: South Allegheny (1-0-1, 1-2-1), Bentworth (0-2-1, 0-3-1).
Beth-Center;0;0 -- 0
Charleroi;3;4 -- 7
First Half
Char: Bella Carroto, 37:03
Char: Bella Carroto (Lita Zelinsky), 16:24
Char: Bella Carroto (McKenna DeUnger), Charleroi 8:32
Second Half
Char: McKenna DeUnger, 36:44
Char: McKenna DeUnger (Belle Carroto), 33:47
Char: Bella Carroto (Sofia Iacovino), 21:59
Char: Mylie French, 6:14
Records: Beth-Center (0-2, 0-3), Charleroi (2-1, 2-2).
