PROFESSIONAL
Baseball
Atlanta Braves at Pittsburgh Pirates, 7:05 p.m.
DISTRICT
High School
Girls golf
Mount Pleasant at Southmoreland, at Donegal Highlands G.C., 1 p.m.
Connellsville at Gateway, at Murrysville G.C., 3 p.m.
Bethel Park at Elizabeth Forward, at Butlers G.C., 3 p.m.
Boys golf
Albert Gallatin at Trinity, at Lone Pine G.C., 2:30 p.m.
Charleroi at Belle Vernon, at Cedarbrook G.C., 3 p.m.
Fort Cherry at Jefferson-Morgan, at Greene County C.C., 3 p.m.
Girls tennis
Southmoreland at Connellsville, 3:30 p.m.
