Latrobe at Connellsville, 7 p.m.
Laurel Highlands at Trinity, 7 p.m.
Thomas Jefferson at Ringgold, 7 p.m.
Greensburg Salem at Southmoreland, 7 p.m.
Mount Pleasant at Belle Vernon, 7 p.m.
South Allegheny at Elizabeth Forward, 7 p.m.
Apollo-Ridge at Yough, 7 p.m.
Charleroi at Washington, 7 p.m.
Frazier at Springdale, 7 p.m.
Bentworth at Mapletown, 7 p.m.
Beth-Center at West Greene, 7 p.m.
Carmichaels at California, 7 p.m.
Jefferson-Morgan at Monessen, 7 p.m.
Albert Gallatin vs. Weir (W.Va.), 7 p.m.
Meyersdale at Brownsville, at Redstone Field, 7 p.m.
Waynesburg Central at Uniontown, 7 p.m.
