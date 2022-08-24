Calendar

Today

DISTRICT

High School

Boys golf

Laurel Highlands at McKeesport, at Butlers G.C., 3 p.m.

Frazier, Geibel Catholic at Uniontown, at Uniontown C.C., 2 p.m.

Ringgold at Albert Gallatin, at Duck Hollow G.C., noon

Carmichaels at McGuffey, at Dogwood Acres G.C., 3 p.m.

Beth-Center at Bentworth, at Chippewa G.C., 3 p.m.

Jefferson-Morgan at Waynesburg Central, at Rohanna's G.C., 2 p.m.

Girls golf

Southmoreland at Ligonier Valley, at Champion Lakes G.C., 10:30 a.m.

Indiana at Connellsville, at Pleasant Valley G.C., 2 p.m.

Elizabeth Forward at Peters Twp., at Valleybrook C.C., 3:30 p.m.

Girls tennis

Connellsville at Norwin, 3:30 p.m.

McGuffey at Mount Pleasant, 3:30 p.m.

Ringgold at Greensburg Salem, at Greensburg Racquet Club, 3 p.m.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. See official rules here.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to continue reading. If you have a subscription, please Log In.

Sign Up
Log In