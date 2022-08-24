Calendar
DISTRICT
High School
Boys golf
Laurel Highlands at McKeesport, at Butlers G.C., 3 p.m.
Frazier, Geibel Catholic at Uniontown, at Uniontown C.C., 2 p.m.
Ringgold at Albert Gallatin, at Duck Hollow G.C., noon
Carmichaels at McGuffey, at Dogwood Acres G.C., 3 p.m.
Beth-Center at Bentworth, at Chippewa G.C., 3 p.m.
Jefferson-Morgan at Waynesburg Central, at Rohanna's G.C., 2 p.m.
Girls golf
Southmoreland at Ligonier Valley, at Champion Lakes G.C., 10:30 a.m.
Indiana at Connellsville, at Pleasant Valley G.C., 2 p.m.
Elizabeth Forward at Peters Twp., at Valleybrook C.C., 3:30 p.m.
Girls tennis
Connellsville at Norwin, 3:30 p.m.
McGuffey at Mount Pleasant, 3:30 p.m.
Ringgold at Greensburg Salem, at Greensburg Racquet Club, 3 p.m.
