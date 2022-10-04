Calendar
Today
PROFESSIONAL
Baseball
St. Louis Cardinals at Pittsburgh Pirates, 4:05 p.m.
DISTRICT
High School
Girls soccer
Belle Vernon at Albert Gallatin, 7:30 p.m.
Elizabeth Forward at Connellsville, 6 p.m.
Thomas Jefferson at Laurel Highlands, 7:30 p.m.
Beth-Center at Waynesburg Central, 7:30 p.m.
Ligonier Valley at Southmoreland, 7 p.m.
Woodland Hills at Mount Pleasant, 7 p.m.
Yough at East Allegheny, 6 p.m.
Uniontown at Charleroi, 6 p.m.
Charleroi at Monessen, 4 p.m.
Girls volleyball
Cameron (W.Va.) at West Greene, 6:30 p.m.
Cross country
Ringgold, Big South Meet, at Mingo Creek Park, 3 p.m.
Bowling
District Results
LIBERTY MIXED FALL LEAGUE
at Manor Lanes
Oct. 3 Results
High three game: (Men) Tim LaGamba 569, Kevin Frazee 558; (Women) Wilda Metcalf 528, Melissa Rankin 450. High single game: (Men) Tim LaGamba 213, Kevin Frazee 203; (Women) Wilda Metcalf 203, Debbie Hill 175.
High School
Girls Volleyball Sums
Monday
Non-section
Frazier 3, Waynesburg Central 0
at Waynesburg Central
25-17, 25-8, 24-15. Frazier: Jensyn Hartman 13 kills, Grace Vaughn 7 kills, Gracen Hartman 23 assists, Molly Yauch 15 digs, Maria Felsher 18 service points, Maddie Stefancik 13 service points, Braylin Salisbury 2 blocks. Records: Frazier (10-0), Waynesburg Central (7-5).
Mapletown 3, Beth-Center 0
at Beth-Center
25-12, 25-9, 25-3. Mapletown: Krista Wilson 13 kills, 10 digs, 4 aces; Ella Menear 7 kills, 7 aces; Bailey Rafferty 18 assists. Records: Mapletown (9-1), Beth-Center (2-10).
High School
Girls Soccer Sums
Monday
Section 2-AAA
Connellsville;0;1;0;0 -- 1
Belle Vernon;0;1;0;1 -- 2
Goalkeeper-saves: Belle Vernon, Victoria Rodriguez 10. Belle Vernon: Farrah Reader 2 goals, Kelsey Roskovich 1 assist, Kataira Rhodes 1 assist. Records: Connellsville (5-5, 5-8), Belle Vernon (4-5, 5-6-1).
Section 2-A
South Allegheny;0;0 -- 0
Bentworth;0;1 -- 1
Second Half
B: Emily Kisner, 10:00.
Records: South Allegheny (3-4-1, 4-8-1), Bentworth (4-4-1, 4-5-1).
Charleroi;4;2 -- 6
Beth-Center:0;0 -- 0
First Half
C: Bella Carroto (McKenna DeUnger), 34:00
C: Bella Carroto (Rhianna Grogan), 32:00
C: Taylor Ramsdell (Sophia Iacovino), 18:00
C: Bella Carroto (Sophia Iacovino), 6:00
Second Half
C: McKenna DeUnger, 36:00
C: McKenna DeUnger, 30:00.
Records: Charleroi (5-4, 6-6), Beth-Center (0-8, 0-11).
Boys Soccer Sums
Non-section
Charleroi;1;2 -- 3
Laurel Highlands;0;0 -- 0
Goalkeepers-saves: Charleroi, Nate Mazon 5. Charleroi: Ethan Hartley 2 goals, Arlo McIntyre 1 goal. Records: Charleroi 10-1, Laurel Highlands (7-7).
