Calendar
Today
PROFESSIONAL
Baseball
Boston Red Sox at Pittsburgh Pirates, 7:05 p.m.
DISTRICT
High School
Boys golf
Southmoreland at Greensburg Salem, at Hannastown G.C., 3:30 p.m.
Connellsville at Frazier, at Linden Hall G.C., 3 p.m.
Albert Gallatin at Beth-Center, at Chippewa G.C., 3:30 p.m.
Jeannette at Mount Pleasant, at Norvelt G.C., 2:15 p.m.
Girls golf
Connellsville at Penn-Trafford, at Manor Valley G.C., 3 p.m.
Elizabeth Forward at Mount Pleasant, at Norvelt G.C., 2:15 p.m.
GOLF
Boys Golf Sums
Section 3-AA
McGuffey 215, Bentworth 258
at Chippewa G.C.
Front 9, Par 35
McGUFFEY (215): Jacob Ross 40, Logan Crowe 40, Joel Sovich 46, Brody Wagner 40, Devan Wilson 49.
BENTWORTH (258): Ross Skerbetz 48, Nathan Coski 38, Aaron Woodhouse 42, Zeek Malanosky 64, Wyatt Snyder 66. Records: McGuffey (2-0, 2-0), Bentworth (0-2, 0-2).
Carmichaels 197, Brownsville N/S
at Carmichaels G.C.
Front 9, Par 37
CARMICHAELS (197): Mason Lapana 36, Liam Lohr 37, Dustin Hastings 40, Nathan Dursa 41, Dominic Colarusso 43, (Zach Murphy 50).
BROWNSVILLE (N/S): Daniel Sethman 40, Matthew Sethman 43, Ethan Olesko 55. Records: Carmichaels (2-0, 2-0), Brownsville (0-1, 0-1).
Section 8-AA
Belle Vernon 201, Uniontown 207
at Cedarbrook G.C. (Gold course)
Front 9, Par 36
UNIONTOWN (207): Logan Voytish 40, Clay Dean 40, Wade Brugger 43, Colton Mathias 41, Greg Fox 43, (Trevor Uphold 59).
BELLE VERNON (201): Jordan Mocello 41, Patrick Bush 39, Jack Edwards 41, Seth Tomalski 40, Rogan Maloney 40, (Brenna Lemondola 99). Records: Uniontown (1-1, 1-1), Belle Vernon (2-0, 2-0).
Charleroi 220, Geibel Catholic 274
at Mon Valley C.C.
Par 36
GEIBEL CATHOLIC (274): Evan Bower 40, Seth Dolan 41, Michael Miller 59, (Cru Kazmierczak 63), Luke Shumar 62, Aiden Holt 62.
CHARLEROI (220): Nick Summers 42, Nico Rongus 44, Elliot Lenhart 42, Gage Patterson 45, Colton Palonder 47, (Jake Corrin 47). Records: Geibel Catholic (0-1, 0-1), Charleroi (1-1, 1-1).
Monday's Result
Non-section
Ringgold 247, Chartiers-Houston 288
at Washington C.C.
Front 9, Par 36
RINGGOLD (247): Dylan Callaway 45, Eli Callaway 47, Clay Benson 47, Tim Masters 51, Brice Kowall 57, (Noah Windber 64).
CHARTIERS-HOUSTON (288): Jake Bookman 49, Brady Robaugh 57, Jake Perchinsky 63, Cale Bitz 61, Nathan Gregory 58, (Kayden Sutley 65). Records: Ringgold (1-0), Chartiers-Houston (0-1).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. See official rules here.