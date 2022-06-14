Calendar
Today
PROFESSIONAL
Baseball
Pittsburgh Pirates at St. Louis Cardinals, 6:45 p.m.
DISTRICT
Baseball
Fayette County League
M&R Transit at Carmichaels, 6 p.m.
Cumberland (Md.) at Mill Run, 6:15 p.m.
High School
Baseball
PIAA Playoffs
Class AAAA
First Round
Monday, June 6
Saucon Valley 15, Nueva Esperanza 0; Holy Ghost Prep 9, Littlestown 0; Monsignor Bonner 8, Fleetwood 1; Montoursville 5, Wyoming Valley 2; East Pennsboro 6, Blue Mountain 5; Montour 13, Bellefonte 8; West Mifflin 6, Somerset 1; LAUREL HIGHLANDS 4, Cathedral Prep 3.
Quarterfinals
Thursday, June 9
Holy Ghost Prep 6, Saucon Valley 1; Montour 12, East Pennsboro 3; West Mifflin 4, LAUREL HIGHLANDS 3.
Friday, June 10
Monsignor Bonner vs. Montoursville (17-5), at Cumberland Valley HS, 4 p.m.
Semifinals
Monday, June 13
Holy Ghost Prep 4, Monsignor Bonner 3; Montour 2, West Mifflin 1.
Championship
Thursday, June 16
Holy Ghost Prep (18-5) vs. Montour (20-6), at Medlar Field at Lubrano Park, Penn State University, 1:30 p.m.
PIAA Softball Playoffs
Class AAAA
First Round
Monday, May 6
Bethlehem Catholic 10, Archbishop Ryan 5; Villa Joseph Maria 11, Science Leadership 0; Archbishop Wood 5, Big Spring 2; Tunkhannock 2, Shamokin 1; Hamburg 5, ELIZABETH FORWARD 4; Clearfield 4, Franklin 3; Beaver 3, Fleetwood 2.
Burrell 6, Villa Maria 0
Quarterfinals
Thursday, May 9
Villa Joseph Marie 2, Bethlehem Catholic 1; Tunkhannock 10, Archbishop Wood 0, 5 innings; Clearfield 4, Hamburg 0; Beaver Area 3, Burrell 0.
Semifinals
Monday, June 13
Tunkhannock 13, Villa Joseph Marie 0, 5 innings; Clearfield 2, Beaver Area 1.
Championship
Friday, June 17
Tunkhannock (20-6) vs. Clearfield (21-3), at Beard Field, Penn State University, 1:30 p.m.
Class AAA
First Round
Monday, June 6
Kutztown 12, Neumann-Goretti 1, 5 innings; Lewisburg 14, Palisades 0; Susquenita 6, Mid Valley 5; Palmerton 13, Philadelphia Academy Charter 2; Avonworth 6, Westmont Hilltop 3; Karns City 7, Harbor Creek 2; Bald Eagle Area 4, SOUTHMORELAND 1; Deer Lakes 5, Corry 1.
Quarterfinals
Thursday, June 9
Lewisburg 7, Kutztown 2; Palmerton 6, Susquenita 5; Avonworth 7, Karns City 4; Bald Eagle Area 3, Deer Lakes 0.
Semifinals
Monday, June 13
Lewisburg 12, Palmerton 1; Avonworth 9, Bald Eagle Area 2.
Championship
Thursday, June 16
Lewisburg (19-3) vs. Avonworth (21-5), at Beard Field, Penn State University, 1:30 p.m.
Class AA
First Round
Monday, June 6
South Williamsport 8, Elk Lake 7; Claysburg-Kimmel 9, Upper Dauphin 0; Southern Huntingdon 6, Fairfield 1; Conwell Egan 10, Williams Valley 4; Johnsonburg3, Muncy1; Neshannock 6, Our Lady of the Sacred Heart 0; Everett 3, Frazier 2; Laurel 17, Reynolds 7.
Quarterfinals
Thursday, June 9
Claysburg-Kimmel 2, South Williamsport 0; Conwell-Egan 7, Southern Huntingdon 5; Neshannock 14, Johnsonburg 0; Laurel 5, Everett 0.
Semifinals
Monday, June 13
Conwell-Egan 7, Claysburg-Kimmel 2; Neshannock 13, Laurel 6.
Championship
Friday, June 17
Conwell-Egan (16-5) vs. Neshannock (25-0), at Beard Field, Penn State University, 11 p.m.
Class A
First Round
Monday, June 6
Montgomery 1, Tri Valley 0; Faith Christian Academy 1, Halifax 0; Old Forge 2, Cowanesque Valley 1; Glendale 6, Meyersdale 5; Union 4, Shade 3; Saegertown 6, Elk County Catholic 0; WEST GREENE 9, Conemaugh Valley 8; DuBois C.C. 4, Greensburg C.C. 2.
Quarterfinals
Thursday, June 9
Montgomery 13, Faith Christian Academy 1, 6 innings; Glendale 5, Old Forge 4; Saegertown 1, Union 0, 8 innings; DuBois Central Catholic 8, WEST GREENE 2.
Semifinals
Monday, June 13
Montgomery 9, Glendale 0; DuBois Central Catholic 4, Saegertown 0.
Championship
Thursday, June 16
Montgomery (21-4) vs. DuBois Central Catholic (22-3), at Beard Field, Penn State University, 11 a.m.
BASEBALL
American Legion Linescore
Monday's Result
Belle Vernon;124;100;1 -- 9 13 2
Connellsville;231;002;0 -- 8 10 0
W: Evan Morrow. L: Jared Hough. Sv: Andrew Kostelnik. 2B: Evan Morrow (BV) 2, Martin Marion (BV), JimBob Domer (Con).
FCBL Linescore
Monday's Result
Mill Run;010;000;0 -- 1 5 4
Carmichaels;000;202;x -- 4 5 1
W: Joe Sabolek. L: Dakota McWilliams. Sv: Drake Long. 2B: Trevor Stephenson (Car). HR: Joel Spishock (Car). RBI: Joel Spishock (Car) 3. Pitching: Mill Run, Dakota McWilliams 3.2ip-2r-0er-3h-1bb-1hbp-1so, Kole Koontz 2.1ip-2r-0er-2h-0bb-0so. Carmichaels, Joe Sabolek 4ip-1r-1er-1bb-5so, Drake Long 3ip-0r-2h-0bb-1hbp-0so. Records: Mill Run (1-3), Carmichaels (3-1).
Bowling
District Results
LIBERTY MIXED SUMMER LEAGUE
at Manor Lanes
June 13 Results
High three game: (Men) Chuck Jones 513, Gary Metcalf 512; (Women) Wilda Metcalf 499, Debbie Hill 439. High single game: (Men) Gary Metcalf 212, Chuck Jones 203; (Women) Wilda Metcalf 172, Colette Metcalf 164.