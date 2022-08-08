Calendar
PROFESSIONAL
Baseball
Pittsburgh Pirates at Arizona Diamondbacks, 9:40 p.m.
Bowling
District Results
LIBERTY MIXED SUMMER LEAGUE
at Manor Lanes
Aug. 8 Results
High three game: (Men) Kevin Frazee 605, Sonny Yowler 584; (Women) Wilda Metcalf 503, Debbie Hill 441. High single game: (Men) Sonny Yowler 245, Kevin Frazee 244; (Women) Sue Adams 174, Wilda Metcalf 170.
GOLF
Fayette County Open
Third Round
Uniontown C.C.
Par 71
Harison Laskey;73-73-75 -- 221
Jeremy Enslen;74-75-74 -- 223
Santino Marchitello;75-75-75 -- 225
Pat Calvaresi;78-78-73 -- 229
John Lenkey;74-82-73 -- 229
Mike Revak;74-83-73 -- 230
Fred David;76-77-77 -- 230
Bob McLuckey;79-78-75 -- 232
Andy Soberdash;78-81-74 -- 233
Bro Tajc;78-77-79 -- 234
Ronnie Jones;78-83-74 -- 235
Matt Hanson;81-81-74 -- 236
Dan Glover;75-81-80 -- 236
Danae Rugola;79-77-84 -- 240
Marcus Ondra;76-79-85 -- 240
Nate Biddle;84-83-75 -- 242
Scott Goletz;80-86-76 -- 242
Matt Pramuk;87-83-78 -- 248
Cory Chrise;82-83-84 -- 249
Ryan Gesso;86-86-78 -- 250
Josh Nelson;83-86-83 -- 252
Nate Schwertfeger;80-86-87 -- 253
Grant Samples;78-85-90 -- 253
George Knapp;84-86-84 -- 254
Ron Ferlin;86-83-86 -- 255
Justin Goletz;86-90-82 -- 258
Jarrod Bartock;79-91-89 -- 259
Noah Ludy;84-91-85 -- 260
Jim Joyce;85-87-90 -- 262
Zach Perry;78-85-99 -- 262
Ben Siebert;88-87-89 -- 264
Marty Dreucci;83-89-92 -- 264
Tim Miller;95-88-84 -- 267
Dave Klimko;93-89-90 -- 272
Jonathan Hanson;94-93-86 -- 273
Jeff Rambo;96-91-88 -- 275
Rick Zaph;92-97-87 -- 276
Tyler Becker;94-97-89 -- 290
JC Holt;94-97-91 -- 282
Justin Wilson;93-98-93 -- 284
Joe Nastasi;99-91-94 -- 284
Jaden Ringer;105-93-87 -- 285
Chris O'Brien;98-98-90 -- 286
Nick Simpson;93-103-90 -- 286
Brandon Kushnar;102-98-94 -- 294
Travis Attaway;105-99-94 -- 298
Dylan Dingle;105-103-98 -- 306
Chance Burchick;109-103-97 -- 309
Tommy Victor;106-103-101 -- 310
Mike Lynch;118-109-103 -- 330
Jarrod Sutton;79-81 -- WD
Steve Ross;86 -- WD
Juniors
Logan Voytish;80-79-79 -- 238
Matt Karpeal;85-78-78 -- 271
Adena Rugola;87-84-80 -- 251
Megan Joyce;96-92 -- 268
Ethan Porrecca;99-87-93 -- 279
Jay Thompson;93-98-93 -- 284
Seniors
Second Round
at Uniontown C.C.
Par 71
Dave Jamison;78-71 -- 149
Butch Ruby;81-72 -- 153
Lee Schimansky;80-76 -- 156
Bernie Roman;83-75 -- 158
Chuck Latsnic;80-78 -- 158
Pete Dzambo;82-77 -- 159
Darwin Stalnaker;83-76 -- 159
Steve Superick;82-79 -- 161
Kevin Muehring;79-84 -- 173
Bernie Wydo;85-80 -- 165
Tom Battaglia;85-82 --- 167
Burnell Harris;89-78 -- 167
Gene Crum;86-82 -- 168
Pete Grove;84-84 -- 168
Ed Jobes;85-85 --170
Hank Dunham;90-84 -- 174
John Thomas;94-83 -- 177
Kevin Furin;96-82 -- 178
Jack Nicklow;93-89 -- 182
Chris Miller;102-89 -- 191
Robert Yasechko;109-94 -- 203
