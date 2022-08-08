Calendar

PROFESSIONAL

Baseball

Pittsburgh Pirates at Arizona Diamondbacks, 9:40 p.m.

Bowling

District Results

LIBERTY MIXED SUMMER LEAGUE

at Manor Lanes

Aug. 8 Results

High three game: (Men) Kevin Frazee 605, Sonny Yowler 584; (Women) Wilda Metcalf 503, Debbie Hill 441. High single game: (Men) Sonny Yowler 245, Kevin Frazee 244; (Women) Sue Adams 174, Wilda Metcalf 170.

GOLF

Fayette County Open

Third Round

Uniontown C.C.

Par 71

Harison Laskey;73-73-75 -- 221

Jeremy Enslen;74-75-74 -- 223

Santino Marchitello;75-75-75 -- 225

Pat Calvaresi;78-78-73 -- 229

John Lenkey;74-82-73 -- 229

Mike Revak;74-83-73 -- 230

Fred David;76-77-77 -- 230

Bob McLuckey;79-78-75 -- 232

Andy Soberdash;78-81-74 -- 233

Bro Tajc;78-77-79 -- 234

Ronnie Jones;78-83-74 -- 235

Matt Hanson;81-81-74 -- 236

Dan Glover;75-81-80 -- 236

Danae Rugola;79-77-84 -- 240

Marcus Ondra;76-79-85 -- 240

Nate Biddle;84-83-75 -- 242

Scott Goletz;80-86-76 -- 242

Matt Pramuk;87-83-78 -- 248

Cory Chrise;82-83-84 -- 249

Ryan Gesso;86-86-78 -- 250

Josh Nelson;83-86-83 -- 252

Nate Schwertfeger;80-86-87 -- 253

Grant Samples;78-85-90 -- 253

George Knapp;84-86-84 -- 254

Ron Ferlin;86-83-86 -- 255

Justin Goletz;86-90-82 -- 258

Jarrod Bartock;79-91-89 -- 259

Noah Ludy;84-91-85 -- 260

Jim Joyce;85-87-90 -- 262

Zach Perry;78-85-99 -- 262

Ben Siebert;88-87-89 -- 264

Marty Dreucci;83-89-92 -- 264

Tim Miller;95-88-84 -- 267

Dave Klimko;93-89-90 -- 272

Jonathan Hanson;94-93-86 -- 273

Jeff Rambo;96-91-88 -- 275

Rick Zaph;92-97-87 -- 276

Tyler Becker;94-97-89 -- 290

JC Holt;94-97-91 -- 282

Justin Wilson;93-98-93 -- 284

Joe Nastasi;99-91-94 -- 284

Jaden Ringer;105-93-87 -- 285

Chris O'Brien;98-98-90 -- 286

Nick Simpson;93-103-90 -- 286

Brandon Kushnar;102-98-94 -- 294

Travis Attaway;105-99-94 -- 298

Dylan Dingle;105-103-98 -- 306

Chance Burchick;109-103-97 -- 309

Tommy Victor;106-103-101 -- 310

Mike Lynch;118-109-103 -- 330

Jarrod Sutton;79-81 -- WD

Steve Ross;86 -- WD

Juniors

Logan Voytish;80-79-79 -- 238

Matt Karpeal;85-78-78 -- 271

Adena Rugola;87-84-80 -- 251

Megan Joyce;96-92 -- 268

Ethan Porrecca;99-87-93 -- 279

Jay Thompson;93-98-93 -- 284

Seniors

Second Round

at Uniontown C.C.

Par 71

Dave Jamison;78-71 -- 149

Butch Ruby;81-72 -- 153

Lee Schimansky;80-76 -- 156

Bernie Roman;83-75 -- 158

Chuck Latsnic;80-78 -- 158

Pete Dzambo;82-77 -- 159

Darwin Stalnaker;83-76 -- 159

Steve Superick;82-79 -- 161

Kevin Muehring;79-84 -- 173

Bernie Wydo;85-80 -- 165

Tom Battaglia;85-82 --- 167

Burnell Harris;89-78 -- 167

Gene Crum;86-82 -- 168

Pete Grove;84-84 -- 168

Ed Jobes;85-85 --170

Hank Dunham;90-84 -- 174

John Thomas;94-83 -- 177

Kevin Furin;96-82 -- 178

Jack Nicklow;93-89 -- 182

Chris Miller;102-89 -- 191

Robert Yasechko;109-94 -- 203

