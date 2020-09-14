Boys Golf Sums
Section 2-AAA
Connellsville 223, Albert Gallatin 248
at Pleasant Valley G.C.
Front 9, Par 35
ALBERT GALLATIN (248) -- Matt Karpeal 40, Kohl Felio 56, Clayton Watson 53, (Noah Mildren 65), Jacob Elias 46, Paige Metts 53.
CONNELLSVILLE (223) -- Zak Koslosky 45, Gage Goodwin 41, Ethan Rice 41, (Rylan Keslar 57), Aidan Kosisko 54, Jake Pirl 42. Records: Uniontown (5-0, 6-0), Connellsville (2-4, 2-5-1).
Uniontown 212, Connellsville 223
at Pleasant Valley G.C.
Front 9, Par 35
UNIONTOWN (212) -- Adena Rugola 40, Logan Voytish 43, (Maddie Myers 45), Michael Mercadante 43, Gage Brugger 42, Nate Moody 44.
CONNELLSVILLE (223) -- Zak Koslosky 45, Gage Goodwin 41, Ethan Rice 41, (Rylan Keslar 57), Aidan Kosisko 54, Jake Pirl 42. Records: Uniontown, Connellsville (1-4, 1-5-1).
Section 2-AA
Mount Pleasant 209, Southmoreland 251
at Norvelt G.C.
Front 9, Par 36
SOUTHMORELAND (251) -- Clay Sipple 43, Ben Zimmerman 44, Austin Goehring 43, Tyler Rollinson 63, Vinnie Ledbetter 58, (Bryton Montgomer 69).
MOUNT PLEASANT (209) -- Carson Kirshner 39, Jonathan Wagner 40, Dylann Pawlak 47, Steven Brown 36, (Cody Surma 49), Colin Hayes 47.
Section 8-AA
Frazier 219, Beth-Center 255
at Chippewa G.C.
Front 9, Par 35
FRAZIER (219) -- Chase Hazelbaker 39, Nixon Erdely 41, Noah Usher 46, Jay Thompson 44, Dylan Roebuck 49, (Jake Lemley 59).
BETH-CENTER (255) -- JJ Paternoster 49, Blake Shashura 47, Gianna Peterson 51, Gavin Durkin 51, Chase Malanosky 57, (Alton Carrigan 58). Records: Frazier (4-2), Beth-Center (0-7, 0-8).
Carmichaels 209, Charleroi 256
at Mon Valley C.C.
Par 36
CARMICHAELS (209) -- Nick Ricco 44, Remmey Lohr 40, Liam Lohr 40, Rolin Burghy 41, Mason Lapana 44 (Chris Barrish 49).
CHARLEROI (259) -- Will Wagner 52, Nate Summers 47, Makayla Hammond 57, Colton Polander 50, Eliot Lenhart 53 (Nico Rongus 65). Records: Carmichaels (5-0, 5-1), Charleroi (1-4, 2-4).
Bowling
District Results
GEMS LEAGUE
at Manor Lanes
Dec. 19 Results
High three game: Albert Jenkins 621, Tom Bandzuch 597; (Women) Shannon Jenkins 435, Esther Wilson 427. High single game: (Men) Albert Jenkins 238, Ken Rose 224; (Women) Esther Wilson, Shannon Jenkins 156, Mary Ann Bratton, Rita Hostetler 151.
