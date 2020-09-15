High School

Boys Soccer Sums

Monday

Section 3-AAA

Trinity;0;0 -- 0

Laurel Highlands;0;1 -- 1

Second Half

LH: Matt Lucas (dk), 37:37.

Ringgold;0;1;0 -- 1

Belle Vernon;1;0;1 -- 2

Belle Vernon goals: Nick Nagy, Hunter Meade. Goalkeepers-saves: Belle Vernon, TJ Watson, 4.

Section 3-AA

McGuffey;1;1;1 -- 3

Brownsville;0;2;0 -- 2

First Half

M: Jacob Plants, 1:30

Second Half

B: Thomas Ruffcorn (pk), 29:57

M: name not given, 19:40

B: Dustin Lindeman (Thomas Ruffcorn), 16:01

Overtime

M: name not given, 1:27.

Shots on goal: Brownsville 15, McGuffey 15. Goalkeepers-saves: Brownsville, Davey Timko 12.

Section 4-A

Chartiers-Houston;1;1 --2

Bentworth;0;3 -- 3

Bentworth goals: Julian Hays 3. Goalkeeper-saves: Bentworth, Landon Urcho 11 saves.

Girls Soccer

Monday

Section 2-A

Steel Valley;1;4 -- 5

Bentworth;1;1 -- 2

Bentworth goals: Reagan Schreiber, Malory Schreiber.

High School

Girls Volleyball Sums

Monday

Section 3-AAA

Elizabeth Forward 3, Albert Gallatin 0

25-21, 25-14, 27-25. Albert Gallatin: Autunm Switalski 8 digs, 2 aces; Shayla Reynolds 5 digs, 1 ace; Emma Eckert 6 assists; Elizabeth Murtha 5 kills, 6 aces; Kennedy Felio, 4 assists, 3 dogs.

Section 3-AA

Carmichaels 3, Southmoreland 1

at Carmichaels

24-26, 25-23, 25-18, 25-9. Carmichaels: Alexandra McGee 19 assists, 24 service points, 7 assists; Emma Holaren 2 assists; Nicole Ludrosky 9 kills, 12 service points, 11 digs; Emma Hyatt 4 kills; Madison Ellsworth 4 kills; Alizah Roberts 10 service points, 7 digs; Sydney Kuis 11 digs.

Non-section

West Mifflin 3, Belle Vernon 2

at Belle Vernon

27-29, 22-25, 25-19, 25-23, 15-6. Belle Vernon: Kirsten Brooks 4 kills, 4 aces; Gianna Anderson 9 digs.

Boys Golf Sums

Monday

Non-section

Ringgold 240, McKeesport 246

at Butler's Golf Course

Front 9, Par 36

RINGGOLD (240) -- Seth Callaway 40, Clay Benson 44, Gage Fuller 50, Kendyl Seibert 51, Dylan Callaway 55. (Nathan Lawrence 63).

McKEESPORT (249) -- Ryley Stevenson 49, Jonathan Lust 40, Collin Klein 51, Duston Strom 53, Joshua Wos 53. (Brison Kisan 61).

Bowling

District Results

LIBERTY MIXED FALL LEAGUE

at Manor Lanes

Sept. 14

High three game: (Men) Tom Bandzuch 594, Gary Metcalf 575; (Women) Wilda Metcalf 558, Sue Adams 479. High single game: (Men) Tom Bandzuch 219, Gary Metcalf 218; (Women) Wilda Metcalf 222, Sue Adams 184.

GEMS LEAGUE

at Manor Lanes

High three game: (Men) Paul Niemic 546, Gary Metcalf 524; (Women) Wilda Metcalf 509, Lee McClelland 489. High single game: (Men) Tom Bandzuch 205, Paul Niemic 199; (Women) Wilda Metcalf 214, Lee McClelland 203.

