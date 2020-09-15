High School
Boys Soccer Sums
Monday
Section 3-AAA
Trinity;0;0 -- 0
Laurel Highlands;0;1 -- 1
Second Half
LH: Matt Lucas (dk), 37:37.
Ringgold;0;1;0 -- 1
Belle Vernon;1;0;1 -- 2
Belle Vernon goals: Nick Nagy, Hunter Meade. Goalkeepers-saves: Belle Vernon, TJ Watson, 4.
Section 3-AA
McGuffey;1;1;1 -- 3
Brownsville;0;2;0 -- 2
First Half
M: Jacob Plants, 1:30
Second Half
B: Thomas Ruffcorn (pk), 29:57
M: name not given, 19:40
B: Dustin Lindeman (Thomas Ruffcorn), 16:01
Overtime
M: name not given, 1:27.
Shots on goal: Brownsville 15, McGuffey 15. Goalkeepers-saves: Brownsville, Davey Timko 12.
Section 4-A
Chartiers-Houston;1;1 --2
Bentworth;0;3 -- 3
Bentworth goals: Julian Hays 3. Goalkeeper-saves: Bentworth, Landon Urcho 11 saves.
Girls Soccer
Monday
Section 2-A
Steel Valley;1;4 -- 5
Bentworth;1;1 -- 2
Bentworth goals: Reagan Schreiber, Malory Schreiber.
High School
Girls Volleyball Sums
Monday
Section 3-AAA
Elizabeth Forward 3, Albert Gallatin 0
25-21, 25-14, 27-25. Albert Gallatin: Autunm Switalski 8 digs, 2 aces; Shayla Reynolds 5 digs, 1 ace; Emma Eckert 6 assists; Elizabeth Murtha 5 kills, 6 aces; Kennedy Felio, 4 assists, 3 dogs.
Section 3-AA
Carmichaels 3, Southmoreland 1
at Carmichaels
24-26, 25-23, 25-18, 25-9. Carmichaels: Alexandra McGee 19 assists, 24 service points, 7 assists; Emma Holaren 2 assists; Nicole Ludrosky 9 kills, 12 service points, 11 digs; Emma Hyatt 4 kills; Madison Ellsworth 4 kills; Alizah Roberts 10 service points, 7 digs; Sydney Kuis 11 digs.
Non-section
West Mifflin 3, Belle Vernon 2
at Belle Vernon
27-29, 22-25, 25-19, 25-23, 15-6. Belle Vernon: Kirsten Brooks 4 kills, 4 aces; Gianna Anderson 9 digs.
Boys Golf Sums
Monday
Non-section
Ringgold 240, McKeesport 246
at Butler's Golf Course
Front 9, Par 36
RINGGOLD (240) -- Seth Callaway 40, Clay Benson 44, Gage Fuller 50, Kendyl Seibert 51, Dylan Callaway 55. (Nathan Lawrence 63).
McKEESPORT (249) -- Ryley Stevenson 49, Jonathan Lust 40, Collin Klein 51, Duston Strom 53, Joshua Wos 53. (Brison Kisan 61).
Bowling
District Results
LIBERTY MIXED FALL LEAGUE
at Manor Lanes
Sept. 14
High three game: (Men) Tom Bandzuch 594, Gary Metcalf 575; (Women) Wilda Metcalf 558, Sue Adams 479. High single game: (Men) Tom Bandzuch 219, Gary Metcalf 218; (Women) Wilda Metcalf 222, Sue Adams 184.
GEMS LEAGUE
at Manor Lanes
High three game: (Men) Paul Niemic 546, Gary Metcalf 524; (Women) Wilda Metcalf 509, Lee McClelland 489. High single game: (Men) Tom Bandzuch 205, Paul Niemic 199; (Women) Wilda Metcalf 214, Lee McClelland 203.
