Calendar
Today
PROFESSIONAL
Baseball
Pittsburgh Pirates at Milwaukee Brewers, 8:10 p.m.
DISTRICT
High School
Boys golf
Connellsville at Ringgold, at Rolling Green G.C., 3 p.m.
McGuffey at Brownsville, at Carmichaels G.C., 3 p.m.
Albert Gallatin at Laurel Highlands, at Uniontown C.C., 3 p.m.
Uniontown at Elizabeth Forward, at Butlers G.C., 3 p.m.
Southmoreland at Jeanette, at Greensburg C.C., 3 p.m.
Waynesburg Central at Beth-Center, at Chippewa G.C., 3 p.m.
Jefferson-Morgan at Carmichaels, at Carmichaels G.C., 3 p.m.
Greensburg C.C. at Mount Pleasant, at Norvelt G.C., 2:15 p.m.
Yough at Charleroi, at Mon Valley C.C., 3 p.m.
Geibel Catholic at Frazier, at Linden Hall, 3 p.m.
Girls tennis
Thomas Jefferson at Ringgold, 3:30 p.m.
Cross country
Southmoreland, Geibel Catholic at Connellsville, 3:30 p.m.
Uniontown at Brownsville, 4 p.m.
Boys soccer
Connellsville at Trinity, 7:30 p.m.
Laurel Highlands at Uniontown, 7:30 p.m.
Albert Gallatin at Ringgold, 7:30 p.m.
Brownsville at Washington, 7 p.m.
Belle Vernon at Southmoreland, 7:30 p.m.
Yough at Mount Pleasant, 7:30 p.m.
Beth-Center at Greensburg C.C., 6 p.m.
Elizabeth Forward at South Park, 6 p.m.
Charleroi at Chartiers-Houston, 7 p.m.
Bentworth at Ligonier Valley, at Weller Field, 5 p.m.
Girls soccer
Laurel Highlands at Uniontown, 5:30 p.m.
Girls volleyball
Brownsville at Washington, 6 p.m.
Charleroi at Southmoreland, 7:30 p.m.
McGuffey at Jefferson-Morgan, 6 p.m.
Beth-Center at Waynesburg Central, 7 p.m.
Ringgold at South Allegheny, 7 p.m.
Elizabeth Forward at Franklin Regional, 7:30 p.m.
Bentworth at Yough, 7 p.m.
