Runs and hits were hard to generate Monday when Belle Vernon and Burrell hooked up in a WPIAL Class 4A semifinal contest at Norwin High School.
For 10 innings, Burrell’s Katie Armstrong and Belle Vernon’s Taila Ross matched each other pitch for pitch. Neither allowed a run.
In the bottom of the 11th, Burrell scratched across one run and that proved to be the difference as the Bucs pulled out a 1-0 victory.
Burrell had only two hits in the game, both singles, as Ross struck out 17 batters.
Armstrong finished with 21 strikeouts, though she did surrender five hits to the Leopards. Maren Metikosh had a double and a triple but did not score.
Neshannock 10, Charleroi 0: Charleroi run in the postseason came to an end when the Cougars lost 10-0 in five innings to top-seeded Neshannock in a Class 2A quarterfinal at Mars High School.
Addy Frye threw a three-hit shutout and struck out 10. She helped herself by7 hitting a double.
The LNacers’ Hunter newman went 3-for-3 with two doubles. Gabby Quinn also had a double.
Charleroi ends the season with an 11-6 record. The Cougars had an eight-game winning streak stopped.