Alyssa Rager belted three extra-base hits and drove in six runs as Trinity defeated visiting South Fayette 11-1 in six innings in the Hillers’ Class 5A Section 4 opener Thursday.
Rager went 3-for-4 with a two-run homer and a pair of doubles as Trinity improved its record to 5-1 overall with the first four wins coming in Tennessee.
Riley Hoy, Regan Miller and Hanna Suhoski each contributed a double for Trinity and Addison Agnew drove in two runs.
Winning pitcher Taylor Dunn struck out six and did not issue a walk.
Haley Nicholson doubled and scored the lone run for South Fayette (0-2, 2-3).
• Nicole Palmer fired a four-inning perfect game as Frazier blanked Washington 15-0 in Class 2A Section 3.
Palmer struck out 10 batters and got plenty of offensive support as the Commodores (1-0, 2-0) had 12 hits, including three that went for extra bases. Victoria Washinski had a double, triple and three RBI. Maria Fisher and Grace Vaughn also drove in three runs apiece. Vaughn had a double.
• Jordyn Cruse and Kendell Weston each smacked a double and triple to power California to an 11-1 win in six innings over host Beth-Center in Class 2A Section 3.
Cruse drove in three runs for California, and Weston scored three times and drove in a pair. Kendall Griffin, Harley Harkins and Abby Slazman each had a triple for the Trojans, and Gabby Pendo smacked a double. Eight of the Trojans’ 13 hits went for extra bases.
All the offense backed the winning pitching of Amaya Owens, who tossed a four-hitter.
• Freshman Mia Smith fired a two-hitter over 6 1/3 innings and struck out 14 as Penn-Trafford built a lead in the middle innings and held off a late rally to edge Canon-McMillan 5-3 in non-section play.
The Warriors scored one run in the third, three in the fourth and one in the fifth for a 5-0 lead. Canon-McMillan scored three times in the sixth after P-T switched pitchers. One of the runs came on a double by the Kiersten Williams. The Warriors brought Smith back in to pitch in the sixth after the Big Macs had closed to within 5-3.
C-M pitcher Brooke Perri struck out 13.
• Winning pitcher Olivia Kolwitz threw a four-hitter and was a force at the plate by driving in five runs as Belle Vernon defeated Laurel Highlands 15-2 in a five-inning game in Class 4A Section 2.
Kolowitz had a home run and two singles as Belle Vernon (1-0, 2-1-1) unleashed a 15-hit attack. Ashley Joll had a single, double, triple and three RBI, and Maren Metikosh smacked two doubles and a single to go with three RBI.
Lexi Grimm and Payton Vitikacs each hit a solo home run to account for the lone runs for LH (0-1, 0-2).