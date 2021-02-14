Christian Cipoletti and Nathan Witkowsky combined for 30 points to help McGuffey defeat Waynesburg, 51-38, Saturday in a Section 4-AAA game.
Cipoletti scored 16 points and Witkowsky followed with 14 points for the Highlanders (5-4, 7-5), who led 24-12 at halftime
Jacob Mason led Waynesburg (1-7, 2-12) with 10 points.
Bishop Canevin 81, Avella 41: Jaden Gates scored a game-high 18 points to pace Bishop Canevin to an 81-41 victory over Avella Saturday in a Section 2-A game.
Shea Champine added 13 points for Bishop Canevin (5-0, 8-3), which led 53-25 at halftime.
Gabe Lis paced Avella (3-4, 4-9) with 14 points.
Girls Results
Trinity 72, Oakland Catholic 47:
Courtney Dahlquist had a double-double to help Trinity rout Oakland Catholic 72-47 Saturday in a non-section game.
Dahlquist had 23 points and 12 rebounds for the Hillers (12-1). Alyssa Clutter scored 16 points and had five steals. Kaylin Venick also scored 16 points and Ashley Durig contributed 13 points and five steals.
Helena Hill scored 16 points and alexa Washington had 12 points for Oakland Catholic (7-8).
Serra Catholic 53, Belle Vernon 47: Nicole Pawlowski and Chloe Pordash each scored 14 points to pace Serra Catholic to a 53-47 victory over Belle Vernon Saturday in a non-section game.
Grace Navarro scored 10 points for Serra Catholic (9-0), who led 29-24 at halftime.
Viva Reis and Grace Henderson each scored 13 points for Belle Vernon (7-5). Taylor Rodriguez added 12 points.
Albert Gallatin 63, Waynesburg 42: A quick start netted Albert Gallatin a 63-42 victory over Waynesburg Saturday in a non-section game.
Bryn Bezjak scored a game-high 29 points for AG (11-4). Noah Milller scored 13 points and Courtlyn Turner added 12 points.
Kaley Rohanna scpred 18 points and Claire Page Miller added 13 point for the Raiders (9-4).
Washington 35, Monessen 29:
Washington outscored Monessen 20-7 over the middle two quarters to seal a 35-29 victory Saturday in a non-section game.
Kaprice Johnson scored 11 points and Kyla Woods contributed 10 points to pace Washington (5-7).
Monessen (8-5) was paced by Sydney Caterino’s 10 points.
Cornell 41, Bentworth 28: Leiana Rucker scored 17 points to lead Cornell to a 41-28 victory over Bentworth Saturday in a non-section game.
Brooklyn Vandyne added 12 points for Cornell (2-11), which snapped an eight-game losing streak.
Bentworth (1-12) was keyed by Amber Sallee’s 8 points.