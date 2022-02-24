Peter Kramer scored a game high 31 points and Shady Side Academy hit four of six free throws in the final 1:05 to seal a 57-50 victory over Washington in the WPIAL 3A quarterfinals at Fox Chapel.
If Shady Side Academy (17-6) makes the finals, then Washington’s season continues on to the PIAA tournament. The top seven teams from 3A make the state tournament.
Rian Fitzgerald hit one of two free throws with 1:05 to play to push SSA’s lead to 54-50. Thompson Lau made two more with 25.4 second to play and Alex Kramer made one of two with 2 seconds remaining.
Shady Side Academy, which led by as much as 11 in the second half, saw its lead shrink to 48-45 on two straight baskets by 6-2, sophomore guard Ruben Gordon.
Shady Side Academy never trailed after the 4:06 mark of the first quarter.
Washington fell to 17-3.
In the first quarter, Shady Side Academy was hot from three-point range. Peter Kramer sank four three-point field goals and finished the quarter with 12 points. SSA led 20-17 after one, thanks in part to a technical foul called against Washington Davoun Fuse.
Brandon Patterson kept Washington within a basket or two through the first quarter. Patterson sank four baskets and finished the half with 11 points. Tayshawn Levy scored four early points but was held in check the rest of the way.
Serra Catholic 37, Burgettstown 36: Serra Catholic rallied in the fourth quarter for a 37-36 victory over Burgetttstown in a WPIAL 2A quarterfinal game.
Chloe Pordashes 11th point of the game came at the free throw line and gave Serra Catholic a 37-34 lead with 13 seconds remaining.
Burgettstown called timeout and set up for a three-point shot. However, both options were covered and Kaitlyn Nease got the ball for an easy layup but now only two seconds were left. The Blue Devils (18-4) were unable to get the ball back after Nease’s basket.
“It was pointless to shoot the two because we needed a three,” said Burgettstown head coach Megan Zitner. “It was back and forth. It was kind of a game of runs. We had the opportunity but it wasn’t our day.”
Nease finished with 12 points. Kate Clarke also scored 12 points for Serra Catholic (23-1).
Burgettstown can still make the PIAA tournament.
“Serra has to play either Neshannock or Shenango in the next round,” Zitner said. “If Serra wins, we’re automatically in.
“It hurts. We played a tough game. I’m proud of the girls. This is the first time Burgettstown has been to the elite eight.”
In other games: Aquinas Academy defeated Monessen, 60-37, in the WPIAL Class 1A playoffs.