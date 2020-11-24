Ryan O’Hair has been a starter for South Fayette High School football team for only one season, yet more than a dozen Division I college programs took notice and offered the Lions’ offensive lineman a scholarship.
Of course, it’s hard not to notice a high school football player when he’s 6-8 and 293 pounds.
Miami (Ohio) liked what they saw from O’Hair and offered him a scholarship to the Mid-American Conference school. O’Hair recently committed to the Red Hawks.
O’Hair announced his commitment on Twitter. He will sign a national letter of intent Dec. 16 during the early signing period for football.
O’Hair helped South Fayette qualify for the WPIAL Class 5A playoffs after a 4-3 regular season and a 3-2 record in the Allegheny Six Conference. The Lions lost to WPIAL champion Pine-Richland in the opening round of the playoffs.
Though one of the biggest players on the South Fayette team in 2019, when the Lions were playing in Class 4A, O’Hair grew two inches and added 70 pounds to his frame in the last year.
Pitt offers Martin
People who seen Belle Vernon freshman Quinton Martin play football typically have come away with the same reaction. The kid, they say, is going to be a Division I recruit one day because of his size and athletic ability.
Martin, who played multiple offensive positions for Belle Vernon this year and in the secondary on defense, recently received his first Division I scholarship offer from Pitt.
Martin, who already is 6-3 and 190 pounds, began the year as a wide receiver but was switched to running back at midseason and gave the Leopards a second breakaway threat in the backfield along with quarterback Devon Whitlock. Martin rushed for 425 yards and six touchdowns. He had 147 yards in Belle Vernon’s WPIAL Class 4A quarterfinal win over Chartiers Valley. He added a 47-yard touchdown run and intercepted two passes in the Leopards’ loss to Aliquippa in the semifinals.
Greco to Gardner-Webb
Belle Vernon baseball player Garrett Greco has committed to play at Gardner-Webb in the Big South Conference.
A senior middle infielder, Greco is a left-handed hitter. He is expected to be one of Belle Vernon’s top players this spring. The 2019 WPIAL baseball season was canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Greco batted. 344 as a sophomore in 2019 for the Leopards after hitting .404 in 58 at-bats as a freshman.
Greco will join Waynesburg pitcher/first baseman Tyler Switalski, who signed earlier this month, in Gardner-Webb’s recruiting class. The Bulldogs also have WPIAL players Clayton Blucher of Seneca Valley and Phil Fox of Hempfield among its recruits, which now number 17 players after Greco’s commitment.