AVELLA
Aug. 23;at Mapletown;7 p.m.
Aug. 30;Bishop Canevin;7 p.m.
Sept. 6;at California;7 p.m.
Sept. 13;at Jeannette;7 p.m.
Sept. 20;Jefferson-Morgan;7 p.m.
Sept. 27;at West Greene;7 p.m.
Oct. 4;at Bentworth;7 p.m.
Oct. 11;Chartiers-Houston;7 p.m.
Oct. 18;Mapletown;7 p.m.
Oct. 25;at Monessen;7 p.m.
BELLE VERNON
Aug. 30;at Ambridge;7 p.m.
Sept. 6;at Thomas Jefferson;7:30 p.m.
Sept. 13;Laurel Highlands;7 p.m.
Sept. 20;Indiana;7 p.m.
Sept. 27;at Greensburg Salem;7 p.m.
Oct. 4;at Trinity;7 p.m.
Oct. 11;West Mifflin;7 p.m.
Oct. 18;at Plum;7 p.m.
Oct. 25;Ringgold;7 p.m.
BENTWORTH
Aug. 23;Brownsville;7 p.m.
Aug. 30;at West Greene;7 p.m
Sept. 6;Cornell;7 p.m
Sept. 13;at Chartiers-Houston;7 p.m
Sept. 20;at Mapletown;7 p.m
Sept. 27;Monessen;7 p.m
Oct. 4;Avella;7 p.m
Oct. 11;at California;7 p.m
Oct. 18;at Leechburg;7 p.m
Oct. 25;Jefferson-Morgan;7 p.m
BETH-CENTER
Aug. 23;California;7 p.m.
Aug. 30;at Carmichaels;7 p.m.
Sept. 6;Brownsville;7 p.m.
Sept. 13;Southmoreland;7 p.m.
Sept. 20;at McGuffey;7 p.m.
Sept. 27;at Charleroi;7 p.m.
Oct. 4;East Allegheny;7 p.m.
Oct. 11;at Washington;7 p.m.
Oct. 18;Imani Christian;7 p.m.
Oct. 25;at Frazier;7 p.m.
BETHEL PARK
Aug. 30;At Woodland Hills;7 p.m.
Sept. 6;West Allegheny;7:30 p.m.
Sept. 13;at Shaler;7 p.m.
Sept. 20;vs. Central Catholic at Woodland Hills;7 p.m.
Sept. 27;Moon;7:30 p.m.
Oct. 4;Chartiers Valley;7:30 p.m.
Oct. 11;at Baldwin;7 p.m.
Oct. 18;Peters Township;7:30 p.m.
Oct. 25;at Upper St. Clair;7:30 p.m.
BURGETTSTOWN
Aug. 30;Seton LaSalle;7 p.m.
Sept. 6;Fort Cherry;7 p.m.
Sept. 14;at Summit Academy;12:30 p.m.
Sept. 20;South Side Beaver;7 p.m.
Sept. 28;Serra Catholic;1;30 p.m.
Oct. 4;at Carlynton;7 p.m.
Oct. 11;at Mohawk;7 p.m.
Oct. 18;Brentwood;7 p.m.
Oct. 25;at South Allegheny;7 p.m.
CALIFORNIA
Aug. 23;at Beth-Center;7 p.m.
Aug. 30;at Monessen;7 p.m.
Sept. 6;Avella;7 p.m.
Sept. 13;at Laurel;7 p.m.
Sept. 20;at Washington;7 p.m.
Sept. 27;Jefferson-Morgan;7 p.m.
Oct. 4;at West Greene;7 p.m.
Oct. 11;Bentworth;7 p.m.
Oct. 18;Chartiers-Houston;7 p.m.
Oct. 25;at Mapletown;7 p.m.
CANON-McMILLAN
Aug. 23;at Thomas Jefferson;7:30 p.m.
Aug. 30;Mt. Lebanon;7 p.m.
Sept. 6;Seneca valley;7 p.m.
Sept. 13;at North Allegheny;7:30 p.m.
Sept. 20;at Hempfield;7 p.m.
Sept. 27;Peters Township;7 p.m.
Oct. 4;at Pine-Richland;7 p.m.
Oct. 11;Norwin;7 p.m.
Oct. 18;vs. Central Catholic at Shaler;7:30 p.m.
Oct. 25;Butler;7 p.m.
CARMICHAELS
Aug. 30;Beth-Center;7 p.m.
Sept. 6;at Southmoreland;7 p.m.
Sept. 13;McGuffey;7 p.m.
Sept. 20;at Charleroi;7 p.m.
Sept. 27;East Allegheny;7 p.m.
Oct. 4;Washington;7 p.m.
Oct. 11;at Union;7 p.m.
Oct. 18;Frazier;7 p.m.
Oct. 25;at Brownsville;7 p.m.
CHARLEROI
Aug. 30;at Washington;7 p.m.
Sept. 6;Riverview;7 p.m.
Sept. 13;at Frazier;7 p.m.
Sept. 20;Carmichaels;7 p.m.
Sept. 27;Beth-Center;7 p.m.
Oct. 4;at Southmoreland;7 p.m.
Oct. 11;at McGuffey;7 p.m.
Oct. 18;Brownsville;7 p.m.
Oct. 25;at Apollo-Ridge;7 p.m.
CHARTIERS-HOUSTON
Aug. 23;at Fort Cherry;7 p.m.
Aug. 30;Jefferson-Morgan;7 p.m.
Sept. 6;at West Greene;7 p.m.
Sept. 13;Bentworth;7 p.m.
Sept. 20;at Sto-Rox;7 p.m.
Sept. 27;Mapletown;7 p.m.
Oct. 4;Monessen;7 p.m.
Oct. 11;at Avella;7 p.m.
Oct. 18;at California;7 p.m.
Oct. 25;Riverview;7 p.m.
CHARTIERS VALLEY
Aug. 23;at Ringgold;7 p.m.
Aug. 30;at West Allegheny;7 p.m.
Sept. 6;Armstrong
Sept. 13;Norwin;7 p.m.
Sept. 20;at Moon;7 p.m.
Sept. 27;Baldwin;7 p.m.
Oct. 4;at Bethel Park;7:30 p.m.
Oct. 11;at Peters Township;7 p.m.
Oct. 18;Upper St. Clair;7 p.m.
Oct. 25;Woodland Hills;7 p.m.
FORT CHERRY
Aug. 23;Chartiers-Houston;7 p.m.
Aug. 30;at Carlynton;7 p.m.
Sept. 6;at Burgettstown;7 p.m.
Sept. 13;Brentwood;7 p.m.
Sept. 20;at South Allegheny;7 p.m.
Sept. 27;Seton LaSalle;7 p.m.
Oct. 4;Neshannock;7 p.m.
Oct. 12;at Shady Side Academy;2:30 p.m.
Oct. 18;at South Side Beaver;7 p.m.
Oct. 25;Serra Catholic;7 p.m.
JEFFERSON-MORGAN
Aug. 23;Waynesburg;7 p.m.
Aug. 30;at Chartiers-Houston;7 p.m.
Sept. 6;Mapletown;7 p.m.
Sept. 13;Monessen;7 p.m.
Sept. 20;at Avella;7 p.m.
Sept. 27;at California;7 p.m.
Oct. 4;Riverview;7 p.m.
Oct. 11;Our Lady of the Sacred Heart;7 p.m.
Oct. 18;at West Greene;7 p.m.
Oct. 25;at Bentworth;7 p.m.
MAPLETOWN
Aug. 23;Avella;7 p.m.
Aug. 30;at Trinity (W.Va.);7 p.m.
Sept. 6;at Jefferson-Morgan;7 p.m.
Sept. 13;West Greene;7 p.m.
Sept. 20;Bentworth;7 p.m.
Sept. 27;at Chartiers-Houston;7 p.m.
Oct. 4;Greensburg C.C.;7 p.m.
Oct. 11;at Monessen;7 p.m.
Oct. 18;at Avella;7 p.m.
Oct. 25;California;7 p.m.
McGUFFEY
Aug. 23;at Ambridge;7 p.m.
Aug. 30;Clairton;7 p.m.
Sept. 6;Frazier;7 p.m.
Sept. 13;at Carmichaels;7 p.m.
Sept. 20;Beth-Center;7 p.m.
Sept. 27;at Southmoreland;7 p.m.
Oct. 4;at Brownsville;7 p.m.
Oct. 11;Charleroi;7 p.m.
Oct. 18;at Avonworth;7 p.m.
Oct. 25;Washington;7 p.m.
MONESSEN
Aug. 23;at Greensburg C.C.;7 p.m.
Aug. 30;California;7 p.m.
Sept. 6;at Springdale;7 p.m.
Sept. 13;at Jefferson-Morgan;7 p.m.
Sept. 20;West Greene;7 p.m.
Sept. 27;at Bentworth;7 p.m.
Oct. 4;at Chartiers-Houston;7 p.m.
Oct. 11;Mapletown;7 p.m.
Oct. 18;at Rochester;7 p.m.
Oct. 25;Avella;7 p.m.
MT. LEBANON
Aug. 23;at Gateway;7 p.m.
Aug. 30;at Canon-McMillan;7 p.m.
Sept. 6;Butler;7:30 p.m.
Sept. 13;Seneca Valley;7:30 p.m.
Sept. 20;at North Allegheny;7:30 p.m.
Sept. 27;Hempfield;7:30 p.m.
Oct. 4;at Upper St. Clair;7:30 p.m.
Oct. 11;Pine-Richland;7:30 p.m.
Oct. 18;at Norwin;7 p.m.
Oct. 25;Central Catholic;7:30 p.m.
PETERS TOWNSHIP
Aug. 23;Fox Chapel;7 p.m.
Aug. 30;Upper St. Clair;7 p.m.
Sept. 6;at Woodland Hills;7 p.m.
Sept. 13;West Allegheny;7 p.m.
Sept. 20;North Hills;7 p.m.
Sept. 27;at Canon-McMillan;7 p.m.
Oct. 4;at Moon;7 p.m.
Oct. 11;Chartiers Valley;7 p.m.
Oct. 18;at Bethel Park;7:30 p.m.
Oct. 25;at Baldwin;7 p.m.
RINGGOLD
Aug. 23;Chartiers Valley;7 p.m.
Aug. 30;Thomas Jefferson;7 p.m.
Sept. 6;at Indiana;7 p.m.
Sept. 13;Trinity;7 p.m.
Sept. 20;at Gateway;7 p.m.
Oct. 4;at Laurel Highlands;7 p.m.
Oct. 11;Greensburg Salem;7 p.m.
Oct. 18;at West Mifflin;7:30 p.m.
Oct. 25;at Belle Vernon;7 p.m.
SOUTH FAYETTE
Aug. 23;Upper St. Clair;7 p.m.
Aug. 30;at Beaver;7:30 p.m.
Sept. 6;New Castle;7 p.m.
Sept. 13;at Greensburg Salem;7 p.m.
Sept. 20;Hopewell;7 p.m.
Sept. 27;at Blackshawk;7 p.m.
Oct. 4;Knoch;7 p.m.
Oct. 11;at Highlands;7 p.m.
Oct. 18;Ambridge;7 p.m.
Oct. 25;Montour;7 p.m.
TRINITY
Aug. 30;Greensburg Salem;7 p.m.
Sept. 6;West Mifflin;7 p.m.
Sept. 13;at Ringgold;7 p.m.
Sept. 20;Thoams Jefferson;7 p.m.
Sept. 27;at Indiana;7 p.m.
Oct. 4;Belle Vernon;7 p.m.
Oct. 11;at Penn-Trafford;7;30 p.m.
Oct. 18;Knoch;7 p.m.
Oct. 25;at Laurel Highlands;7 p.m.
UPPER ST. CLAIR
Aug. 23;at South Fayette;7 p.m.
Aug. 30;at Peters Township;7 p.m.
Sept. 6;Baldwin;7 p.m.
Sept. 13;Woodland Hills;7:30 p.m.
Sept. 20;at West Allegheny;7 p.m.
Sept. 27;Fox Chapel;7:30 p.m.
Oct. 4;Mt. Lebanon;7:30 p.m.
Oct. 11;at Moon;7 p.m.
Oct. 18;at Chartiers Valley;7 p.m.
Oct. 25;Bethel Park;7:30 p.m.
WASHINGTON
Aug. 23;at Laurel Highlands;7 p.m.
Aug. 30;Charleroi;7 p.m.
Sept. 7;at Summit Academy;12:30 p.m.
Sept. 13;at Brownsville;7 p.m.
Sept. 20;California;7 p.m.
Sept. 27;Frazier;7 p.m.
Oct. 4;at Carmichaels;7 p.m.
Oct. 11;Beth-Center;7 p.m.
Oct. 18;at Southmoreland;7 p.m.
Oct. 25;at McGuffey;7 p.m.
WAYNESBURG
Aug. 23;at Jefferson-Morgan;7 p.m.
Aug. 30;at Aliquippa;7 p.m.
Sept. 6; Ambridge;7 p.m.
Sept. 13;at Hopewell;7 p.m.
Sept. 20;South Park;7 p.m.
Sept. 27;Central Valley;7 p.m.
Oct. 4;at Quaker Valley;7 p.m.
Oct. 11;at Beaver Falls;7 p.m.
Oct. 18;Burrell;7 p.m.
Oct. 25;at Keystone Oaks (Dormont Stadium);7 p.m.
WEST GREENE
Aug. 26;Cameron (W.Va.);7 p.m.
Aug. 30;Bentworth;7 p.m.
Sept. 6;Chartiers-Houston;7 p.m.
Sept. 13;at Mapletown;7 p.m.
Sept. 20;at Monessen;7 p.m.
Sept. 27;Avella;7 p.m.
Oct. 4;California;7 p.m.
Oct. 11;at Clairton;7 p.m.
Oct. 18;Jefferson-Morgan;7 p.m.
Oct. 25;at Union;7 p.m.
