JEFFERSON – Antwon Tucker caught a 38-yard pass from DaWayne Howell with 1:18 to play to give Monessen a 28-21 win over Jefferson-Morgan in a Class A Tri-County South Conference game Friday night at Parker Field.
Darius Stevenson scored twice in the first half, the second bringing Monessen (1-1, 1-3) to within one, 21-20.
Tyler Kniha, Colton Fowler and Jonathan Wolfe scored first-half touchdowns for the Rockets (1-2, 1-3). Monessen’s defense did not allow a point in the second half and forced seven turnovers in the game.
Chartiers-Houston 41, Bentworth 18
Anthony Lento threw three touchdown passes to pace Chartiers-Houston to a 41-18 win over Bentworth in a Class A Tri-County South Conference game.
Lento hit Tyler Blumen twice, one from 18 yards and a second from 27 yards. Lento hit Shawn Wheeler from 7 yards out. Sam Dewalt, Carson Craig and Terry Fetsko had scoring runs for C-H (2-1, 3-1).
Lento completed 7 of 14 passes for 91 yards.
Owen Petrisek scored twice for Bentworth (0-2, 0-4). Austyn Pistilli caught a TD pass.
West Greene 41, Mapletown 6
Ben Jackson rushed for 295 yards and five touchdowns on only nine carries as undefeated West Greene rolled to a 41-6 win over injury-riddled Mapletown in a Class A Tri-County South Conference game.
West Greene (3-0, 4-0) led 21-0 after one quarter as Jackson scored on runs of 34, 40 and 41 yards.
Jackson added an 86-yard TD run, his fourth of the game, late in the first half. Mapletown’s Chuck Lash returned the ensuing kickoff 90 yards for the only points of the game for the Maples (0-2, 1-3).
Jackson added a 65-yard TD run in the final minute of the first half and Corey Wise scored on a 26-yard burst in the third quarter for the final points of the game.
South Fayette 49, Greensburg Salem 0
Andrew Franklin scored three rushing touchdowns to help South Fayette rout Greensburg Salem, 49-0, in a non-conference game.
Franklin scored on runs of 5, 2 and 5 yards for the Lions (3-1). Naman Alemada threw TD passes of 15 yards to Joey Audia and 17 yards to Ryan McGuire. Logan Yater returned an interception 40 yards for a score. Shay Aitken went over from 17.
Alemada completed 11 of 18 passes for 185 yards with no interceptions. Franklin rushed for 110 yards on 15 tries. Audia caught 6 passes for 78 yards and McGuire had 3 for 92.
Belle Vernon 63, Laurel Highlands 13
Jared Hartman threw four touchdown passes during Belle Vernon’s 63-13 pounding of Laurel Highlands in a Big Eight Conference game in Class 4A.
Hartman completed 14 of 16 passes for 151 yards and connected with Larry Callaway, Ian Maloney, Dane Anden and Nolan Labuda for scores. Devin Whitlock rushed for 80 yards and a TD for BV (1-1, 2-1).
Rodney Gallagher scored twice for LH (0-1, 0-4).
Charleroi 45, Frazier 6
Alex Conrad passed for two touchdowns and ran for another, all in the first half, as Charleroi rolled to a 45-6 win over Frazier in the Class 2A Interstate Conference.
Charleroi (1-1, 2-1) used Conrad TD passes of 30 yards to Dom Pellegrini and 12 yards to Legend Davis to forge a 14-0 lead. Frazier briefly gained the momentum and pulled to within 14-6 by scoring a touchdown, but Charleroi’s Evan McGuire returned the ensuing kickoff 85 yards for a score and the Commodores never recovered.
A 43-yard TD run by Conrado and a 31-yard field goal by Joey Caruso gave the Cougars a 31-6 lead at halftime.
Brentwood 13, Fort Cherry 0
John Milcic ran for one score and passed for a game-clinching touchdown in the fourth quarter as Brentwood remained unbeaten in the Class 2A Three Rivers Conference with a 13-0 victory over Fort Cherry.
Milcic scored on a one-yard plunge in the second quarter to give Brentwood (2-0, 2-1) a 7-0 lead. It remained a one-score game until the fourth quarter, when Milcic hooked up with Jayneil Latham on a 37-yard touchdown pass.
Fort Cherry (0-3, 0-4) had several chances to score. On their first drive of the game, the Rangers advanced deep into Brentwood territory before losing possession on an interception.
The Rangers rushed for a season-high 110 yards, including 72 yards on 14 carries by Chase Belsterling.
Laurel 15, California 0
Laurel defeated California 15-0 in a battle of unbeatens that was cut to two quarters because of weather.
Laurel led the nonconference game 15-0 at halftime when lightning in the area forced a delay. The game never resumed and the Spartans were declared the winner.
Laurel (4-0) scored on a 6-yard run by Luke McCoy in the first quarter and a two-yard run by Dom Wade in the second quarter.
Hopewell 31, Waynesburg 7
Micah Kimbrough ran for three touchdowns, including jaunts of 89 and 94 yards in the second half, and passed for another score as Hopewell pulled away and defeated Waynesburg 31-7 in a Class 3A Tri-County West Conference game.
Hopewell (1-1, 1-3) led by only 10-7 in the third quarter after a 10-yard touchdown run by Waynesburg’s Trevor Stephenson, who rushed for 193 yards on 33 carries. The Raiders fell to 0-2 in the conference and 2-2 overall.
Moments after the Waynesburg score, Kimbrough broke off an 89-yard TD run to push the Vikings’ lead to 17-7.
In the fourth quarter, Kimbrough threw an 18-yard TD pass to Jay’Von Jeter and capped the scoring with a 94-yard touchdown run.
After a scoreless first quarter, Hopewell’s Josh Progar booted a 31-yard field goal and Kimbrough scored on an eight-yard run to give Hopewell a 10-0 edge at halftime.
North Allegheny 42, Canon-McMillan 6
Precise Colon scored on an 85-yard run only 21 second into the game and North Allegheny never looked back, defeating Canon-McMillan 42-6 in a Class 6A Quad County Conference game.
Colon also had a 28-yard scoring run late in the second quarter that gave NA (3-0, 4-0) a 35-0 lead at halftime.
The lone score for Canon-McMillan (0-3, 0-4) was a one-yard quarterback sneak in the third quarter by Jonathan Quinque.
In other games
Jeannette was a 54-0 winner over Avella in a nonconference game. Southmoreland remained undefeated with a 62-16 victory at Beth-Center.
