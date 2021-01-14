A second-half rally in which Burgettstown outscored Carlynton 40-20 earned a 57-37 victory in Section 3-AA Thursday night.
The win keeps the Blue Devils (3-0, 4-0) undefeated.
Jill Frazier sparked the second half rally by scoring 11 points, pulling down eight rebounds, 7 assists and 7 steals.
Avery Havelka and Madeline Newark each scored 14 points and Kaitlyn Nease added 12 points for Burgettstown.
Chloe Williams had 12 points and Nalia Turner had 10 points for Carlynton (1-1, 1-1), which trailed 17-16 at halftime.
Sto-Rox 50, Chartiers-Houston 43: Alicia Young scored a game-high 31 points to give Sto-Rox a 50-43 victory over Chartiers-Houston in a Section 3-AA game.
Sto-Rox (2-0, 2-2) led 22-21 at halftime. Sto-Rox outscored C-H 28-22 in the second half.
Mia Mitrik led the Bucs (0-2, 0-2) with 15 points.
Mt. Lebanon 58, Peters Township 51: Peters Township outscored visiting Mt. Lebanon in three of the four quarters but it was happened in the other quarter – the second – that proved to be the Indians’ undoing.
Ashleigh Connor scored a game-high 29 points and visiting Mt. Lebanon outscored Peters Township 22-6 in the pivotal second quarter en route to a 58-51 victory in Class 6A Section 2.
“We had a bad three-minute stretch in the second quarter when we turned the ball over and let them score,” PT coach Bob Miles explained. “That obviously proved to be the difference.”
Journey Thompson led PT (0-1, 0-3) with 21 points, leading three Indians in doduble figures. Jordan Bisignani followed with 11 points and Avana Sayles had 10.
Mt. Lebanon (1-0, 3-0) remained undefeated.
Bethel Park 65, Canon-McMillan 31:Olivia Westphal scored 23 points and Bethel Park overpowered visiting Canon-McMillan 65-31 in Class 6A Section 2.
Bethel Park (1-0, 1-1) took control early and led 43-13 at halftime. The Black Hawks received 13 points from Emma Dziezgowski.
Canon-McMillan (1-2, 1-2), which defeated Hempfield Monday to snap a 20-game losing streak that dated back to last season, never got going offensively against Bethel Park. Stellanie Loutsion led the Big Macs with 13 points.
West Mifflin 34, Belle Vernon 33: Shelby Genes and Lauren Yuhas combined for 29 points as West Mifflin edged visiting Belle Vernon 34-33 in the Class 4A Section 3 opener.
The game was close throughout but West Mifflin was able to turn an 8-2 deficit after one quarter into a 17-13 halftime advantage.
Genes scored a game-high 17 points and Yuhas had 12 for the Titans (1-0, 1-1).
Viva Kreis tallied 16 points for Belle Vernon (0-1, 1-2).
South Park 63, Bentworth 16: South Park won its season opener, defeating Bentworth 63-16 in Class 3A Section 2.
Nora Ozimck led South Park with 20 points and was followed by Maddie Graham with 16 and May Wertlet with 14.
Amber Sallee was the leading scorer for Bentworth (0-2, 0-3) with six points.
In other games:
Avella was a 60-17 winner at Geibel Catholic in Class A Section 2. No game details were available at press time.
Boys results
South Allegheny 46, Washington 35: Bryce Epps and Antonio Epps combined for 29 points as South Allegheny handed visiting Washington its first loss, 46-35, in a non-section game.
Bryce Epps finished with 17 points and Antonio Epps had 12, helping the Gladiators (1-0) break away from a 20-20 tie at halftime.
Brandon Patterson led cold-shooting Washington (2-1).
Avella 65, Geibel Catholic 57: Gabe Lis scored 14 of his team-high 21 points in the second half and Avella defeated visiting Geibel Catholic 65-57 in Class A Section 2 game Wednesday night.
Geibel, which was playing its season opener, led 31-29 at halftime but Lis ignited a comeback that gave the Eagles the lead for good in the fourth quarter. Lis scored eight of his points in the pivotal final period.
Avella’s Tanner Terensky finished with 16 points, including five in the fourth quarter. Brandon Samol hit two big three-pointers in the second half and finished with 10 points for the Eagles (1-1), who were playing for the first time since Dec. 11.
Jaydis Kennedy of Geibel scored a game-high 23 points but he was held to only two in the final quarter. Kennedy scored 17 of his points in the second quarter after being shut out in the first eight minutes.