A wild fourth quarter, in which 67 points were scored, highlighted Trinity’s 84-73 victory over Chartiers Valley in a Section 2 game in Class 5A.
Thanks to Jordane Adams, who scored nine of his 17 points in the final quarter, Trinity outscored CV, 35-32, to seal the win.
Trinity sank 25 of 35 free throws, many coming in the fourth quarter as the Colts put them at the line. Michael Dunn scored 24 points on the strength of four three-point field goals. Mike Koroly had three three-pointers and ended up with 13 points. Noah Johnson scored 10 points for Trinity (1-0, 3-1).
Brayden Reynolds scored 31 points and Jared Goldstrom added 15 points for CV (0-1, 2-2).
California 51, Carmichaels 38: California finished each half strong and defeated visiting Carmichaels 51-39 in Class 2A Section 2.
Carmichaels led 10-8 after one quarter before California charged back and took a 27-22 lead into halftime and never looked back. The Trojans led 36-29 after three quarters and outscored the Mikes 15-9 over the final eight minutes to improve to 1-0 in the section and 3-2 overall. Carmichaels slipped to 0-1, 2-2.
California’s Malik Ramsey scored a game-high 17 points. Christopher Barrish had 16 to lead Carmichaels.
Beth-Center 70, Frazier 54: Junior guard Easton McDaniel filled up the statistics sheet for Beth-Center as the Bulldogs rolled to a 70-54 victory over visiting Frazier in the Class 3A Section 4 opener.
McDaniel scored a game-high 22 points, grabbed eight rebounds and had seven assists as the Bulldogs improved to 3-1 overall. B-C has won three straight.
Andrew Bower had 17 points and Nick Martin 12 for the Bulldogs, who led 39-20 at halftime.
Luke Santo scored 17 points and Owen Newcomer had 13 as Frazier (0-1, 0-4) remained winless.
Jefferson-Morgan 71, Mapletown 34: Taj Jacobs and Elijah Saeson combined for 25 points to pace Jefferson-Morgan to a 71-34 win over Mapletown in a Section 2-A game.
Jacobs tossed in 13 points and Saeson contributed 12 for the Rockets (1-0, 1-4), who led 10-0 after one quarter and 27-5 at halftime.
Mapletown (0-1, 0-4) was keyed by Landon Stevenson’s 13 points.
McGuffey 58, Brownsville 36: CJ Cole had a double-double to help McGuffey rout Brownsville, 58-36, in a Section 4-A game in Class 3A.
Cole poured in 31 points and grabbed 15 rebounds for the Highlanders (1-0, 4-0). Ethan Janovich chipped in with 11 points.
Demorienn Brown’s 13 points led Brownsville (0-1, 2-2).
Bishop Canevin 74, West Greene 49: Bishop Canevin got off to a strong start to lay the groundwork for a 74-49 victory over West Greene in a Section 2-A game.
Kevaughn Price scored 21 points for Bishop Canevin (1-0, 3-2), which led 32-22 after one quarter and 50-33 at halftime. Nevin Crossey added 18 points.
Ben Jackson had a double-double with 23 points and 15 rebounds. Austin Crouse had 14 points and Corey Wise put up 10 points for West Greene (0-1, 0-4).
Thomas Jefferson 63, South Fayette 62: South Fayette’s furious second-half rally came up one point short as Thomas Jefferson held on for a 63-62 victory in a Class 5A Section 2 game on the Jaguars’ home court.
Thomas Jefferson (1-0, 2-3) led 26-17 after one quarter and 37-27 at halftime.
Noah Piece had a team-high 18 points for TJ and was followed in the scoring column by Shane Stump and Isaac McNeil with 13 each.
Brandon Jakiela scored a game-high 23 points for South Fayette (0-1, 3-1), which lost for the first time. Kade St. Ledger contributed 15 points.
Upper St. Clair 61, Peters Township 52: Luke Genslor scored 19 points and Upper St. Clair rode a strong first half to a 61-52 victory over host Peters Township in Class 6A Section 2.
USC (1-0, 3-1) built a double-digit lead in the first quarter and led 35-19 at halftime.
Genslor made 12 of 14 free throws including six of seven in the fourth quarter. Ethan Dahlen followed with 13 points and Josh Russell had 10.
Same Petraca led Peters Township (0-1, 1-3) with 15 points. Petraca scored nine of those in the fourth quarter when the Indians tallied 22 points. Michael McDonnell had 12 points.
Mount Pleasant 56, Waynesburg 43: Mount Pleasant held visiting Waynesburg to only five first-half field goals and went on to a 56-43 victory in a non-section game.
The win improved the Vikings to 3-1 while Waynesburg fell to 2-3.
Jacob Johnson scored a game-high 18 points for Mount Pleasant and Luke Bradner had 11.
The Vikings held Waynesburg’s high-scoring Lucas Garber to 11 points before he fouled out. Chris King led the Raiders in scoring with 12 points.
Keystone Oaks 71, Fort Cherry 51: Frank Stumpo scored a game-high 28 points and Keystone Oaks used two big quarters to defeat visiting Fort Cherry, 71-51, in Class 3A Section 2.
KO (1-0, 3-1), scored 27 points in the first quarter and 20 more in the second to open a 47-29 halftime lead. The Golden Eagles have won three in a row.
Owen Minford scored 14 points for KO, Mark Ragan had 12 and Rob Bolte 10. Four players scored all but seven of the Golden Eagles’ points.
Noah Babirad led Fort Cherry (0-1, 1-3) with 14 points. Brenden Anderson and Austin Nardozi each had 10 points.
Serra Catholic 77, Bentworth 28: Serra Catholic scored 57 points in the first half en route to a 77-28 win over visiting Bentworth.
Landon Urcho was Bentworth's leading scorer with seven points.
Girls results
South Fayette 55, Montour 36: Clare Relihan scored 14 points and South Fayette held previously undefeated Montour to two points in the third quarter en route to a 55-36 victory over the Spartans in the Class 5A Section 1 opener.
South Fayette (1-0, 2-2) led 28-24 at halftime and then pulled away by outscoring Montour 12-2 in the pivotal third quarter.
Maddie Webber scored 11 points for South Fayette. Olivia Lysik led Montour with 13 points.
Carmichaels 64, Jefferson-Morgan 33: Carmichaels got its offense in gear and snapped a three-game losing streak with a 64-33 victory over Jefferson-Morgan in a non-section game played on the Mikes’ home court.
The 64 points was a season high for the Mikes (2-3). Emma Hyatt led Carmichaels with a game-high 18 points and eight rebounds. Kylie Sinn and Sophia Zalar were close behind, each with 16 points. Carmichaels led 41-29 after three quarters and then outscored the Rockets 23-4 in the fourth quarter.
Jefferson-Morgan (0-3) received 15 points from Savannah Clark and 14 from Abby Ankrom.
