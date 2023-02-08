The Washington High School boys basketball team played its first game since January Wednesday night and rolled to an 86-46 win over host Waynesburg that moved the Prexies back into a first-place tie with Yough atop Class 3A Section 4.
Ruben Gordon powered the Prexies (9-2, 14-4) with a triple-double of a game-high 23 points, 15 rebounds and 10 assists.
Deondre Daugherty wasn’t far behind in the scoring column as he finished with 20. Zxavian Willis followed with 14 and Isaiah Woods gave Wash High four players in double figures as he scored 10.
The Prexies led 26-13 after one quarter, 46-27 at halftime and 72-42 after three quarters.
Dane Woods had a strong game for Waynesburg (1-10, 3-18) as he scored 22 points, all coming in the first three quarters.
Geibel Catholic 81, West Greene 65: Jaydis Kennedy poured in 47 points and Geibel Catholic moved back into a tie for first place in Class A Section 2 with an 8-165 victory at West Greene.
The Gators are 8-1 in the section and 14-6 overall with one league game remaining, Friday against Jefferson-Morgan.
Jeff Johnson scored 17 points for the Gators, who led 38-24 at halftime.
Lane Allison also had a huge game for West Greene (1-8, 4-17). The sophomore tossed in a career-high 36 points and kept the Pioneers within striking distance for much of the game. Kaden Shields also scored in double figures with 12 points.
Bentworth 66, Mapletown 53: Landon Urcho had a double-double to help Bentworth take a 66-53 victory over Mapletown in a non-section game.
Urcho had 25 points and 11 rebounds for the Bearcats (12-10), who led 30-21 at halftime. Chris Harper and Ben Hays each scored 16 points.
Landan Stevenson scored 21 points and Cohen Stout tossed in 11 for Mapletown (7-12).
Girls result
Bentworth 37, Mapletown 35: Amber Sallee scored a game-high 15 points and Bentworth rallied from a 12-point halftime deficit to beat host Mapletown 37-35 in a non-section game.
Mapletown (6-14) led 25-13 at halftime but scored only 10 points in the second half. The Maples led 29-21 after three quarters and then were outscored 16-6 in the final period.
Sallee scored all of her points on five three-point field goals.
The win snapped a six-game losing streak for Bentworth (5-16).
Krista Wilson scored 14 points and had seven rebounds for Mapletown.
