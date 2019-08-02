By John Sacco
As a curious 12-year-old, Nathan Voytek was eager to hang out in the dormitories at Washington and Jefferson College, where PONY League World Series participants outside of Washington would be housed during the annual event.
It was Voytek’s pleasure to help with the operation of the event, in some way.
“I got to hang out with the players, see them and watch them,” Voytek said. “My job was basically to take out the garbage. Just hanging out there with some of the guys who were in charge and the players was more a thrill for me than anything.”
Voytek’s commitment to the Pony League World Series has not waned through the years. His dad played on Washington’s team in 1955. He played on Washington’s 1989 team. He umpired in the PLWS in 2004. Today, he is part of the legion of volunteers who help the city of Washington and Washington County bring the PLWS to the region each August.
The Pony League World Series began in 1952 in Washington. The only local teams to win the tournament were Monongahela, which captured the title in 1954, and Washington, which won the crown in ’55.
Washington advanced to the final round on three different occasions: 1982, 1985 and 1998. The 1998 team is the only other Washington team to actually play a game to win the PLWS. The other two advanced to the finals through the loser’s bracket and needed to win two games in the championship round. Both lost the first game of the round.
Washington has been the host of the PLWS the majority of the time, 1952-1963, 1968-1973, 1976, 1981-1982 and each year from 1984 to the present.
“To me, absolutely (the Pony League World Series) is the fabric of the city of Washington and Washington County,” said Bob Gregg, president of World Series Tournaments Inc. and director of the PLWS. “This is who we are. The (PONY) organization looks out for the betterment of the next generation. It was founded in this town (Washington). Six guys who cared about 12-year-old, soon to be 13-year-olds felt they had to provide something for those kids.
“What was provided in Pony baseball was so basic and profound that it caught on like wildfire,” he added. “It’s who we are. Sometimes it got tattered and frayed around the edges, but it is an outstanding event.”
Tournaments Inc. has produced, promoted and championed the PLWS since 1981. The nonprofit organization and its board comprised entirely of volunteers has changed through the years, but one thing that has not changed is the commitment to keep the event in Washington.
Voytek said it has been a family tradition to watch the Pony World Series each August.
“My dad having played on the ’55 championship team obviously has a lot to do with it,” Voytek said. “It just became a part of our family to go to it each year and watch. When I was really young, I was expected to sit and watch the games, which I did. I always enjoyed it.”
While his father, John, passed away in 1985, to this day, Nathan Voytek’s mother, Joan, and his sister, Melissa, attend the PLWS.
An award honoring his father, the John Voytek Award, has been presented to the player on Washington’s team with the highest batting average since 1989.
The Voyteks aren’t the only family that makes it a ritual to attend each year.
Cheryl and Richard “Bird” Sadler are faithful followers. They watched their son, Patrick, play in the event in 1997 and remain interested.
“We get to interact with the different teams and kids,” Cheryl Sadler said. “We get to see some good baseball. It’s something my husband and I enjoy doing together. We have made so many friends and when we went to the Colt League World Series when Patrick played in it in Indiana, we made friends out there as the players stayed with different families.
“The Pony World Series is just a lot of fun. It brings everyone together.”
The Sadlers help with the World Series tickets.
Richard Sadler said working with the tickets and supporting the series by attending is a way of giving back.
“When we were traveling when Patrick was playing, we met a lot of nice people,” he said. “We want to return the favor. Basically, we enjoy seeing the players from other areas and other countries and all the great players the Pony League World Series brings to Washington. We always meet people there.”
Abraham Key is the president of PONY Baseball and Softball, headquartered in Washington. He grew up in Washington and played and coached in the various Pony leagues.
He said that there are two factors with the PLWS that stand out.
“The emotional attachment and the economic attachments are immeasurable,” Key said. “It was founded here and started here. It was home to the first, second and third Pony League. The emotional attachment was magnified in 1954 and 1955 when Monongahela and Washington won back-to-back titles.
“There is a significant emotional attachment to the Pony World Series. What it means to Washington and the county is about $1.5 million. It’s a significant impact: hotels, restaurants, gasoline sales, clothing and the various attractions throughout the city and county benefit. We take a lot of pride in the Pony World Series. People get to see a little piece of Americana.”
Gregg agrees the Pony World Series has indeed become all of that again for the folks in the city, county and region.
“We had some struggles in 2012 that led us to think that we might have to let the event go,” he admitted. “As a board, we decided before we would do that, we were going to turn over every stone and do everything we could to keep it in Washington.
“The question was: does it matter to you? If it does, you need to either support it financially, support it as a volunteer or come out and sit in the seat and watch it. That question and challenge really rekindled the support in this area.”
Gregg points to Washington County Chamber of Commerce and Washington County Tourism, along with Washington County Commissioners, Dick’S Sporting Goods and many other financial supporters and volunteers for helping Tournaments Inc. lift the Pony World Series to new heights.
“(Washington County) Tourism stepped up that next year, one financially, and also looked at our structure and then helped to promote it regionally, out in Ohio and down into West Virginia,” Gregg said.
“Without them, the World Series would not be in Washington,” he added. “Without the many volunteers we have, this could not happen. When Dick’s got involved ahead of the 2015 World Series, it changed so many things. Really, it is incredible.”
The event’s history and significance are not lost on Jeff Kotula, president, Washington County Chamber of Commerce and Tourism Promotion Agency.
“The Dick’s Pony League World Series has been a tradition in Washington County since 1952 – welcoming countless players and families from around the world to experience great youth baseball and our region,” Kotula said. “As you can imagine, these visitors also have a tremendous economic impact on our county – staying at our , shopping and visiting the cultural, entertainment and historical tourism attraction of our county.
“We are very fortunate that the community of Washington County supports the (Pony World Series). If you drive anywhere in our county, you will see families with yard signs, businesses showing their support and communities welcoming the players to our region. The Pony League World Series brings us together as a community, and that is its true impact.”
Gregg added that Dick’s Sporting Goods coming on board and bringing so much to the World Series could not be overlooked.
“Certainly, the financial support from Dick’s has been significant,” Gregg said. “But Dick’s brings so much more to the table. They helped change the look of Lew Hays Pony Field for the World Series. They helped change the way we promote it. Dick’s brought a lot more people to the table because they were sitting at the table.”
Gregg, the sponsors and volunteers have managed to push the PLWS into the fast lane: television, online broadcasting, live streaming, music, entertainment, community involvement and pride, and most importantly, high-level youth baseball on the world stage.
Each game of the 10-team tournament is live-streamed and available through MLB.com. In addition to the video streaming, games are also broadcast on the air, produced by Pikewood Sports. All the games are also broadcast on the air and the internet by Washington-based WJPA radio – in addition to coverage provided by the Observer-Reporter in print and online.
The changes have been so vast and significant even the folks who have made it a yearly pilgrimage to sit on the hill on the third-base side of Lew Hays Pony Field get their own tents to sit under cover in great or foul weather.
“A couple of years ago when they knew the tents were going to be there, people were coming a few days before the Series started to stake out their areas on the hillside under those tents,” Voytek said. “It was pretty amazing.”
For Gregg, the changes in appearance and increased exposure have made the Pony League World Series a world-class event.
“For six or seven days, it shines a bright spotlight on something that is great in Washington County,” Gregg said. “Through all the hard work of so many, we get to show the region and the world the greatness and significance of this event.”
