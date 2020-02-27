Many people responded positively to last week’s questions from 9- to- 12-year-olds. Here are some about menstruation from my What’s Up as You Grow Up? program.
Q. I don’t understand. Why do people have periods anyway? It sounds like a lot of trouble.
– 10-year-old
Mary Jo’s response: Your question made me smile! I’ve heard it many times before. You’re not alone in thinking periods are a lot of trouble, but they are really a sign of health.
Periods, or menstruation, are part of life. At puberty, our bodies prepare to reproduce – make new people to continue our species. All creatures reproduce. Periods are all about making babies!
Two cells are needed to make a baby: an egg from the ovary of one person and a sperm from the testicles of another. People with female body parts are born with tiny eggs (also called ova) in their ovaries. There are two ovaries, each the size of an almond. As a girl’s body changes during puberty, the eggs in her ovary mature. I like to think of them waking up. One will pop off the ovary and move to the Fallopian tube. The egg will stay in the tube and wait for sperm to fertilize it. While this is happening, the uterus (a strong muscle about the size of a fist) prepares for a possible pregnancy. The inside lining of the uterus, called the endometrium, thickens to get ready to nurture a pregnancy. Sperm are needed to make the baby; conception (when the egg and sperm unite) happens in the tube. If there is no pregnancy, the lining will slowly drip from the uterus to the outside of the body through the vagina. The lining looks like blood but contains blood and other fluids. Sanitary products like napkins, tampons, or menstrual cups are used to catch the fluid.
The cycle of menstruation happens again and again, typically every 28 to 30 days. Each body is unique, though, so some people have very regular periods (happening with a pattern every month or so) and others do not.
Q. My mom told me I should be happy I’m a boy because I won’t ever have a period or get pregnant. My sister told me I’m missing a lot because I’m not a girl and getting pregnant is the best thing a person can do. Who is right?
– 10-year-old
Mary Jo’s response: In my opinion, every body is worthy. While some people find periods annoying, I think they are a wonderful way to help our healthy bodies create new life. As a boy, you will develop sperm during puberty. Sperm cells are half of the cells needed to make a pregnancy. You will not be pregnant, but you may have an important role in supporting your partner’s pregnancy someday. You’re OK just as you are!
Q. How many minutes does a period last? I’m guessing maybe 5.
–10-year-old
Mary Jo’s response: Periods last a period of days; that’s why the name “period” originated. I wish you were correct. It would be nice to just “have a period” in a few minutes. Most periods last 3 to 7 days.
Q. What if I don’t ever want to be a mother? Will I need to have a period?
–11-year-old
Mary Jo’s response: Yes. Your body will mature.
Becoming a parent is a huge job, and not everyone wants to have children. Our bodies react to the hormones released from our endocrine glands, however. Even if you don’t want to be a mother, you will begin having periods during puberty.
Starting periods or menstruation doesn’t mean you must become a mother. You will make a personal choice about becoming sexually involved or choosing to parent. I don’t think a big decision like this one should be made now; I do hear you and respect your thoughts. When you’re an adult you may feel differently. Be patient and wait to see how you feel. Change is hard; puberty can have challenging moments. Talk with a trusted adult about how you feel and share your confusion about periods.
I’ve often wished our bodies were like mini-computers and we could program them to do what we want! Wouldn’t it be nice to avoid periods until a person wants to be a parent? Maybe you could program your body to start having periods at 27! In real life, our bodies begin periods around the age of 12. Some people start periods before 12 and some begin after 12. Each of us is unique.
Q. Can a tampon get lost inside of me?
–12-year-old
Mary Jo’s response: Absolutely not. The only opening in the vagina is the cervix of the uterus. The cervix is the uterine opening and is very tiny. A tampon couldn’t enter the cervix. Otherwise, the vagina is a dead end.
Have a question? Send it to Dr. Mary Jo Podgurski's email podmj@healthyteens.com.
