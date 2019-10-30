The following property transfers have been recorded in the Greene County Recorder of Deeds office.
Center Township
Morris-Ely Holdings LLC to Chad E. Gray, et ux., 1 Acre, $85,000.00 (10-18-19)
Stephen J. Deynzer, et ux., to Robert Kirgan, 13 Acres, $173,500.00 (10-24-19)
Center and Franklin Townships
Amber Cubberley, et ux., to Pikewood Energy Corporation, Tracts, O&G, $23,572.50 (10-23-19)
Cumberland Township
Thomas Hall Lloyd Estate, et al., to Zachary McDowell, et ux., .363 Acre, $115,000.00 (10-18-19)
Floyd McGinnis to Pikewood Energy Corporation, 69.729 Acres, O&G, $25,000.00 (10-18-19)
John Michael Smith, et ux., to Pikewood Energy Corporation, 16.63 Acres, O&G, $4,158.00 (10-18-19)
Andrew Swestyn, Jr., et al., to Henry Ortiz, et ux., 1.704 Acres, $40,000.00 (10-23-19)
Andrew Swestyn, Jr., et al., to Niko Ortiz, 1.297 Acres, $225,000.00 (10-23-19)
Dunkard Township
Samuel P. Cossick TDBA, et al., to Thomas Horner, III, Tract, $25,000.00 (10-18-19)
Timothy F. Horvwalt, et al., to Robert Yeager, Tract, $269,000.00 (10-18-19)
Franklin Township
Marcy M. Hoskins to Sammy N. Fox, et ux., .97 Acre, $90,000.00 (10-24-19)
Jackson Township
Steven K. Webster, et ux., to Sky Pilot Resources LLC, 66 ¼ Acres, O&G, $3,600.55 (10-21-19)
Rita Renee Cooley, et ux., to Sky Pilot Resources LLC, 66 ¼ Acres, O&G, $3,600.55 (10-21-19)
Claudia Fink to Sky Pilot Resources LLC, 66 ¼ Acres, O&G, $3,600.55 (10-21-19)
Carolyn W. Morris to Sky Pilot Resources LLC, 66 ¼ Acres, O&G, $43,206.51 (10-21-19)
Jefferson Township
Timothy D. Neil, et ux., to Lynn Bazzoli, et ux., 2.103 Acres, $20,000.00 (10-18-19)
Phillip M. Judy, et al., to Bryan Scott Whitmer, et ux., 1.694 Acres, $205,000.00 (10-21-19)
William D. Shaw, et ux., to Robert W. Eaton, Lot 32 in Braden Farm Plan, $30,000.00 (10-24-19)
Morgan Township
Robert M. Gulley Estate, et al., to Robert Little, Lots 13-14 in Emerald Land Company No. 1, $30,250.00 (10-21-19)
Kathleen Tyminsky to Michael McClellan, 13.014 Acres, $70,000.00 (10-23-19)
Frank D. Sands, et ux., to Eric W. Burkett, Lot 407 in Mather, $89,900.00 (10-24-19)
Richhill Township
David E. Hoy, et ux., to Pikewood Energy Corporation, 70.4 Acres, O&G, $8,333.32 (10-18-19)
Kimberly Rivers, et ux., to Pikewood Energy Corporation, 70.4 Acres, O&G, $8,333.32 (10-18-19)
Karen S. Hoy to Pikewood Energy Corporation, 70.4 Acres, O&G, $25,000.00 (10-18-19)
