The following property transfers have been recorded in the Greene County Recorder of Deeds office.

Center Township

Morris-Ely Holdings LLC to Chad E. Gray, et ux., 1 Acre, $85,000.00 (10-18-19)

Stephen J. Deynzer, et ux., to Robert Kirgan, 13 Acres, $173,500.00 (10-24-19)

Center and Franklin Townships

Amber Cubberley, et ux., to Pikewood Energy Corporation, Tracts, O&G, $23,572.50 (10-23-19)

Cumberland Township

Thomas Hall Lloyd Estate, et al., to Zachary McDowell, et ux., .363 Acre, $115,000.00 (10-18-19)

Floyd McGinnis to Pikewood Energy Corporation, 69.729 Acres, O&G, $25,000.00 (10-18-19)

John Michael Smith, et ux., to Pikewood Energy Corporation, 16.63 Acres, O&G, $4,158.00 (10-18-19)

Andrew Swestyn, Jr., et al., to Henry Ortiz, et ux., 1.704 Acres, $40,000.00 (10-23-19)

Andrew Swestyn, Jr., et al., to Niko Ortiz, 1.297 Acres, $225,000.00 (10-23-19)

Dunkard Township

Samuel P. Cossick TDBA, et al., to Thomas Horner, III, Tract, $25,000.00 (10-18-19)

Timothy F. Horvwalt, et al., to Robert Yeager, Tract, $269,000.00 (10-18-19)

Franklin Township

Marcy M. Hoskins to Sammy N. Fox, et ux., .97 Acre, $90,000.00 (10-24-19)

Jackson Township

Steven K. Webster, et ux., to Sky Pilot Resources LLC, 66 ¼ Acres, O&G, $3,600.55 (10-21-19)

Rita Renee Cooley, et ux., to Sky Pilot Resources LLC, 66 ¼ Acres, O&G, $3,600.55 (10-21-19)

Claudia Fink to Sky Pilot Resources LLC, 66 ¼ Acres, O&G, $3,600.55 (10-21-19)

Carolyn W. Morris to Sky Pilot Resources LLC, 66 ¼ Acres, O&G, $43,206.51 (10-21-19)

Jefferson Township

Timothy D. Neil, et ux., to Lynn Bazzoli, et ux., 2.103 Acres, $20,000.00 (10-18-19)

Phillip M. Judy, et al., to Bryan Scott Whitmer, et ux., 1.694 Acres, $205,000.00 (10-21-19)

William D. Shaw, et ux., to Robert W. Eaton, Lot 32 in Braden Farm Plan, $30,000.00 (10-24-19)

Morgan Township

Robert M. Gulley Estate, et al., to Robert Little, Lots 13-14 in Emerald Land Company No. 1, $30,250.00 (10-21-19)

Kathleen Tyminsky to Michael McClellan, 13.014 Acres, $70,000.00 (10-23-19)

Frank D. Sands, et ux., to Eric W. Burkett, Lot 407 in Mather, $89,900.00 (10-24-19)

Richhill Township

David E. Hoy, et ux., to Pikewood Energy Corporation, 70.4 Acres, O&G, $8,333.32 (10-18-19)

Kimberly Rivers, et ux., to Pikewood Energy Corporation, 70.4 Acres, O&G, $8,333.32 (10-18-19)

Karen S. Hoy to Pikewood Energy Corporation, 70.4 Acres, O&G, $25,000.00 (10-18-19)

