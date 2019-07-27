Steve Wheatcroft of Washington shot a bogey-free round of 3-under par 69 Saturday and is in fifth place at the Korn Ferry Tour’s Price Cutter Charity Classic in Springfield, Mo.
Wheatcroft, who shot consecutive rounds of 66 to start Saturday in fourth place, trails leader Grant Hirschman by three strokes entering the final round.
Rohanna moves up: Rachel Rohanna of Waynesburg moved up the leaderboard at the Symetra Tour’s CDPHP Open in Albany, N.Y., by shooting a bogey-free second round of 3-under 69.
Rohanna, who is 2-under for the tournament, is tied for 45th place. There is a three-way tie for the lead at 10-under.
McIlroy shoots 62, leads Koepka by one stroke: Rory McIlroy shot an 8-under 62 at the FedEx St. Jude Invitational to take a one-stroke lead over Brooks Koepka at the World Golf Championships event.
McIlroy, who missed the cut by a stroke last week in the British Open on his home turf in Northern Ireland, rebounded very nicely. He had a nine-birdie, one-bogey round to move from a tie for 17th to the top of the leaderboard at TPC Southwind. The man who shattered the screen of a woman’s cellphone with his opening tee shot at Royal Portrush finished the round Saturday with three straight birdies.
McIlroy capped his birdie spurt by rolling in a 27-footer on the par-4 18th after putting his tee shot into a fairway bunker. He had a 12-under 198 total.
Two groups behind McIlroy, Koepka (64) had his chances. The world’s top-ranked player finished with three straight pars. Now Koepka and McIlroy, who played the first two rounds together, will play together Sunday in a final round for the first time in their careers.
Second-round leader Matthew Fitzpatrick (69) was third, two strokes back. Marc Leishman (63), Alex Noren (66) and Jon Rahm (68) were three shots behind.
Broadhurst takes lead: Englishman Paul Broadhurst birdied two of the last three holes to take a one-shot lead into the final round of the Senior British Open, which will be Tom Watson’s final appearance at the tournament.
Broadhurst had four birdies and a bogey in his third-round 3-under 67 in wet conditions at Royal Lytham & St. Annes for a 5-under 205 total.
“It was one of my better rounds in these conditions,” the 2016 champion said. “I’m not a great lover of the rain. I don’t mind playing in wind but when there’s a bit of a combination, the rain as well, I’ve not had too many great rounds in the rain, so that’s right up there today.”
American Woody Austin (68) is second, one shot off the lead.
Three-time champion Watson shot 2-over 72 and is tied for 55th at 6 over.
After the round, the 69-year-old American announced he wouldn’t be playing at the event again. In his 18 appearances, he has never missed the cut.
“I’ve thought quite long and hard about the decision I’ve made,” Watson said. “It has to do with really a pretty sensible assessment of how I play the game now. I don’t have the tools in the toolbox. I’ve mentioned that before, that sometimes you lose the tools in the toolbox. I just don’t have enough tools in the toolbox to really compete successfully.”
Watson is one of only three golfers to have won both the Senior British Open and the British Open, where he triumphed five times. Watson also said he won’t play the U.S. Senior Open again though he was not planning to retire completely.
“I’m basically declaring now that this is my last Open Championship, Senior Open Championship,” Watson said. “And I’m also going to hang up the spikes in the U.S. Senior Open.”
In June, Watson finished his 17th U.S. Senior Open at 2-under 278 by closing with a 68. It was the third time in that edition Watson had shot his age or better.
Overnight leader Wes Short Jr. finished with a 3-over 73 Saturday and is tied for third with another American Ken Duke (70), one stroke behind Austin.
Germany’s Bernhard Langer (70) was a further stroke back.
South Koreans dominating LPGA major: Cresting a wave of South Koreans atop the Evian Championship leaderboard in France, Hyo Joo Kim fired a third-round 65 to move one shot clear on 15-under 198.
Kim’s latest impressive round of majors golf did not quite match her very first – a record 61 here as a teenager five years ago when she took the title in her elite debut.
Top-ranked Sung Hyun Park closed the gap in second by making a birdie on the par-5 18th for a 5-under 66.
Four shots back in a tie for third place were seven-time major winner Inbee Park (69) and Jin Young Ko (66), who won the season’s first major, the ANA Inspiration, in April.
Sunday’s forecast calls for persistent rain.
