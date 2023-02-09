THEATER/FILM
Liberty Magic in Pittsburgh has added several shows to dazzle and amaze. Performances for the 2022-23 season include: Steve Valentine in “Life and Other Deceptions” from Jan. 4 through Feb. 12; Noah Sonnie in “Trust No One” from March 1-April 9; Lucy Darling in “Indulgence” from May 3-June 11 and Jimmy Ichihana in “The Cards” from July 5-Aug. 13. Weekly performances run Wednesday through Sunday. For more information, visit trustarts.org.
ART/EXHIBITS
The Westmoreland Museum of American Art exhibit “Forest of Symbols” is running through February. The installation of five paintings for the exhibit shows the symbolism movement’s influence as it developed in this country from the early to mid-20th century. “Forest of Symbols” is on view in the Robertshaw Gallery in the museum at 221 North Main St., Greensburg, Wednesday through Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission is free.
“Andy Warhol’s Social Network: ‘Interview,’ Television and Portraits” is open at the Andy Warhol Museum. The exhibit runs through Feb. 20 and looks at the cross-section between Warhol’s longest running project, Interview magazine, his portrait commissions and his ventures in television with “Fashion,” “Warhol TV” and “Warhol’s Fifteen Minutes.” A free public opening celebration is planned for opening day starting at 8 p.m. Reservations are required at warhol.org.
The 27th Annual Regional Juried Art Exhibition of the Southwestern Pennsylvania Council for the Arts were held at the Southern Alleghenies Museum of Art at Ligonier Valley. The exhibition features work by artists from 19 southwestern counties of Pennsylvania in a variety of media. SAMA will host an opening reception from 6 to 8 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 12. The reception is open to the public free of charge. For more information, call the museum at 724-238-6015.
The Duncan & Miller Glass Museum, 100 Ridge Ave., Washington, is open for the season. Hours are Thursday through Sunday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., and by appointment. See the website duncan-miller.org for more details.
Uniontown Art Club’s Gallery 86, located at 86 W. Main St., Uniontown, is open Tuesday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., and on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The art club has online sales Thursday evenings at 6:30 p.m. on the club’s Facebook page, facebook.com/uniontownartclub. For more information, visit uniontownartclub.org.
The Frick offers a variety of free virtual exhibitions, including fashion in the Gilded Age, a peek at 11 masterpieces in its collection and a detailed collection of early 20th century objects for refined dining and home entertainment. Check out the offerings online at www.thefrickpittsburgh.org.
The Train Gang’s model trains will be running in the Washington Crown Center Mall, 1500 West Chestnut Street, in Washington on Saturday, Feb. 11 and 25 from noon until 5 p.m. and on March 11 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. during Pinewood Derby Day at the mall, and on March 18 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. during KidsFest at the mall. Admission is free; donations are accepted and passed along to local charities.
MUSIC &
COMEDY
Trust Cabaret at the O’Reilly Theater in Pittsburgh has a number of artists slated to perform during its 2022-23 season. Shows, all slated for Mondays, Carole J. Bufford on March 27 and Norm Lewis on May 8. For more information, visit trustarts.org.
The Pittsburgh Cultural Trust and BNY Mellon presents JazzLive, a free year-round series taking place at the Liberty Magic speakeasy theater, a venue that boasts décor and character that delights and enchants, making it the perfect new home for JazzLive. Join the region’s finest jazz musicians every Tuesday, now until Feb. 28 with a lineup that includes James Johnson III on Feb. 7, Anita Levels for a Valentine’s Day special on Feb. 14, Jason Kush on Feb. 21 and Roger Humphries + RH Factor on Feb. 28. All shows begin at 5 p.m. and will take place in Liberty Magic, located at 811 Liberty Ave, Pittsburgh. Seating is first come, first served. Additional information can be found at trustarts.org
Drusky Entertainment has announced upcoming shows in the tri-state area, including Enuff Z Nuff at the Hard Rock Cafe in Pittsburgh on Feb. 23; Kings Of Thrash (Featuring David Ellefson and Jeff Young) at Jergels in Warrendale on Feb. 28; Identity Crisis at Jergels in Warrendale on March 21; The Kentucky Headhunters at Jergels in Warrendale on April 2; Almost Queen (A Tribute to Queen) and Philadelphia Freedom (A Tribute to Elton John) at the Capitol Theatre in Wheeling, W.Va., on April 7 and at the Metropolitan Theatre in Morgantown, W.Va., on April 8; The American Ride (A Tribute to Toby Keith) at Jergels in Warrendale on April 14; Lita Ford at Jergels in Warrendale on May 7; No Bad Juju at Jergels in Warrendale on May 19; Steel Mill Rising at the Hard Rock Cafe in Pittsburgh on July 15; Meet Loaf (A Tribute to Meat Loaf) at Jergels in Warrendale on July 21; Last Train To Ozz (A Tribute to Ozzy Osbourne) and Smacked (A Tribute to Godsmack) at the Hard Rock Cafe in Pittsburgh on Sept. 9; Popa Chubby at Jergels in Warrendale on Sept. 28. For more information and tickets, visit https://druskyentertainment.com/calendar.
Rebecca Kaufman-Taylor & Friends: A Chocolate Cabaret Soiree will be held at the State Theatre Center for the Arts in Uniontown for an evening of chocolate desserts, wine tastings and entertainment at 7 p.m. Feb. 11. Tickets are $40 per person and can be purchased by calling 724-439-1360 or by visiting statetheatre.info.
MISC.
The Monongahela River, Rail & Transportation Museum, 412 Church St., Brownsville, is open Wednesdays from 9 a.m. to noon or by appointment. Call 724-880-5960 for more information or appointments.
The Carnegie Museum of Art’s line up of exhibitions for 2023 will include Lyndon Barrois Jr.: Rosette, Forum Gallery, May 5 to Aug. 27; Joan Brown, Heinz Galleries, May 27 to Sept. 24; What brings us here?, Scaife Gallery 2, June 24 and ongoing; Imprinting in Their Time: Japanese Printmakers 1912–2022, Gallery One, June 24 to May 12, 2024; Unsettling Matter, Gaining Ground, Heinz Architectural Center, Aug. 19 to Jan. 7, 2024; Amie Siegel, Forum Gallery, Sept. 22 to Feb. 11, 2024, and The Milton and Sheila Fine Collection, Heinz Galleries, Nov. 18 to March 17, 2024. For more information, visit cmoa.org.
The Gene Capaldi Lens on Litter Photo Contest to bring litter awareness is open to amateur photographers in Pennsylvania, and entries will be judged on six criteria: anti-litter message; originality; photographic technique; quality of photo; originality of title and severity of the litter. Winners will be awarded cash prizes. For more information and contest rules, visit https://prc.org/programs/projects/lens-litter/. Entry deadline is Oct. 31. Questions can be directed to lensonlitter@prc.org.
The Laurelville Retreat Center will host a “Gallentine’s Day” of yoga at 6 p.m. Feb. 12, at the Laurelville Retreat Center in Mount Pleasant with yoga instructors Robin Albright and Nicole Craig. Herbal tea will be served afterward. Embrace the calm with gentle stretches and breath work in the self-care class for ages 12 and over. Beginners are welcome. The cost is $15 per person or two guests for $24. Pre-register at https://tinyurl.com/Feb12Yoga. Benefits Laurelville programs.
The Bradford House Museum and Washington & Jefferson College present “An Evening with the Marquis de Lafayette” for their 2023 Symposium on Life and Customs in Western Pennsylvania on March 31 at The Chapel at Old Main on the campus of Washington & Jefferson College, in Washington. Doors and displays open at 6:30 p.m. and the speakers begin at 7 p.m. with a reception to follow at 9 p.m. among the historical displays. Tickets are $20 per person and can be purchased at the door at www.eventbrite.com.
