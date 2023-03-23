THEATER/FILM
“Pinkalicious The Musical,” based on the children’s book by Victoria Kann and Elizabeth Kann will be performed at the Greensburg Garden & Civic Center Friday, March 24 at 7 p.m., and Saturday, March 25 at 1 and 4 p.m. Tickets are available in advance or at the door.
“Once,” the story of a guy who gave up on love and music and the girl who inspired him to dream again, runs on select dates through Saturday, April 2 at the Gargaro Theater in Pittsburgh. For dates, times and ticket information, visit pittsburghmusicals.com.
“Tina” a musical based on the life of legendary performer Tina Turner, will tell the story of a woman who broke barriers to become the Queen of Rock n’ Roll. The show will be staged Tuesday, April 4 through Sunday, April 9 at the Benedum Center in Pittsburgh.
“Popcorn Falls” will kick off the 2023 season at Little Lake Theatre in Canonsburg on Thursday, April 6. The production tells the story of a sleepy town forced into a bankruptcy with their only hope for survival to open a theater. The show will run April 6-8 and 13-16.
“Steel Magnolias,” presented by Pittsburgh Public Theater, showcases the love between a mother and daughter and the women who surround them at the O’Reilly Theater in Pittsburgh. Performances are underway, and run through Sunday, April 9. For more information, visit ppt.org.
“Footloose,” presented by Stage Right, hits the stage at The Palace Theatre in Greensburg Friday, April 14 at 7:30 p.m. and Saturday, April 15 at 2 and 7:30 p.m. The musical is based on the movie of the same name, and celebrations the exhilaration of youth, the wisdom of listening to one another, and the power of forgiveness.
“9 to 5,” starring Jane Fonda, Lily Tomlin and Dolly Parton, will be shown at the State Theatre Center for the Arts as part of its Classic Film Series on Friday, April 14 at 2 and 7 p.m. There are no previews shown, so the movie starts on time.
“The Master’s Program: Balanchine and Beyond,” takes center stage at the Benedum Center in Pittsburgh Friday, April 14 through Sunday, April 16. Presented by the Pittsburgh Ballet Theatre, the mixed repertory program features classical dancing with contemporary twists and live music from the PBT Orchestra. Friday and Saturday performances are at 7:30 p.m., and the Sunday performance is at 2 p.m.
“Young Americans,” a play that takes the audience on a journey between two eras and two generations, will be performed at the O’Reilly Theater in Pittsburgh from Wednesday, April 26 through Sunday, May 14. For more information, visit ppt.org.
“Curious George: The Golden Meatball,” a musical take on the well-known book, television and movie monkey, and will be presented at Little Lake Theatre in Canonsburg Thursday, April 27 through Sunday, April 30, and Thursday, May 4 through Sunday, May 7.
“Last of the Boys,” a fierce, funny and haunted play about a friendship forged during the Vietnam War, will be performed at the Greensburg Garden & Civic Center at 8 p.m. Friday, April 28 and Saturday, April 29, and at 2 p.m. on Sunday, April 30.
Cirque International, featuring a lineup of acrobats, gymnasts and aerial artists, brings its family-friendly show to The Palace Theatre in Greensburg on Saturday, April 29 at 7:30 p.m.
“Dear Evan Hansen,” a Tony Award-winning musical, comes to the Benedum Center in Pittsburgh Tuesday, May 2 through Sunday, May 7.
“Jersey Boys,” a musical featuring the music of Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons, will be performed at the Byham Theater in Pittsburgh on select dates between Thursday, May 4 and Sunday, May 14. For additional information on times and tickets prices, visit pittsburghmusicals.com.
Liberty Magic in Pittsburgh has added several shows to dazzle and amaze. Performances for the 2022-23 season include: Noah Sonnie in “Trust No One” from March 1-April 9; Jon Tai in “Road Signs” from April 12-30; Lucy Darling in “Indulgence” from May 3-June 11 and Jimmy Ichihana in “The Cards” from July 5-Aug. 13. Weekly performances run Wednesday through Sunday. For more information, visit trustarts.org.
ART/EXHIBITS
Artist Steve Alexis’ exhibit “in spite of me, here you are” runs at 707 Penn Gallery in Pittsburgh through June 11. The exhibit explores the idea of sitting with the uncertain, and questioning our identities. Gallery hours are Wednesday and Thursday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Uniontown Art Club’s Gallery 86, located at 86 W. Main St., Uniontown, is open Tuesday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The art club has online sales Thursday evenings at 6:30 p.m. on the club’s Facebook page, facebook.com/uniontownartclub. For more information, visit uniontownartclub.org.
The Frick offers a variety of free virtual exhibitions, including fashion in the Gilded Age, a peek at 11 masterpieces in its collection and a detailed collection of early 20th century objects for refined dining and home entertainment. Check out the offerings online at www.thefrickpittsburgh.org.
Join the OmBody Art Collective for the one-night event, “Shine” Art Collective on Saturday, March 25 from 6 to 9 p.m. Included in the lineup of local artists are Lynn Petko of Brownsville, Alexis Smith of Uniontown and Julie Yankovich, an art teacher at Geibel High School in Connellsville. Artists keep the entirety of their sales. The OmBody Massage and Wellness studio is located downtown Uniontown at 90 W. Main St. For more information visit their Facebook page or website at www.OmBodyMassageandWellness.com.
The Carnegie Museum of Art’s lineup of exhibitions for 2023 will include Lyndon Barrois Jr.: Rosette, Forum Gallery, May 5 to Aug. 27; Joan Brown, Heinz Galleries, May 27 to Sept. 24; What brings us here?, Scaife Gallery 2, June 24 and ongoing; Imprinting in Their Time: Japanese Printmakers 1912–2022, Gallery One, June 24 to May 12, 2024; Unsettling Matter, Gaining Ground, Heinz Architectural Center, Aug. 19 to Jan. 7, 2024; Amie Siegel, Forum Gallery, Sept. 22 to Feb. 11, 2024, and The Milton and Sheila Fine Collection, Heinz Galleries, Nov. 18 to March 17, 2024. For more information, visit cmoa.org.
MUSIC & COMEDY
The Manhattan Transfer 50th Anniversary show, with special guest the Diva Orchestra, will perform at The Palace Theatre in Greensburg on Sunday, March 26 at 6 p.m.
Carole J. Bufford will perform Monday, March 27 at 7:30 p.m. at the O’Reilly Theater in Pittsburgh as part of the Trust Arts’ cabaret series.
3 Redneck Tenors will bring their brand of music and comedy to the State Theatre Center for the Arts in Uniontown on Friday, March 31 at 8 p.m.
“Way Down Yonder in New Orleans,” a River City Brass show, will explore the roots of early jazz and ragtime masters like Louis Armstrong, King Oliver and Sidney Bechet on Saturday, April 1 at 7:30 p.m. at The Palace Theatre in Greensburg.
Brian Culbertson’s The Trilogy Tour comes to the Byham Theater in Pittsburgh on Monday, April 3 at 7:30 p.m.
Southside Johnny and The Asbury Jukes, with special guest The Weight Band, will bring the Jersey Shore sound to The Palace Theatre in Greensburg on Thursday, April 6 at 7:30 p.m.
Hotel California brings a salute to The Eagles to The Palace Theatre in Greensburg at 8 p.m. on Saturday, April 8.
Cory Asbury brings The Pioneer Tour to the Byham Theater in Pittsburgh on Sunday, April 16 at 7 p.m. The singer/songwriter has been making music since the age of 14, becoming a full-time performer by 21.
“Rain: A Tribute to the Beatles” includes a selection of songs from Abbey Road and the Rooftop Concert, in addition to a number of other hits. The show will be performed at the Benedum Center in Pittsburgh on Wednesday, April 19 at 8 p.m.
Brit Floyd celebrates 50 years of Pink Floyd’s “The Dark Side of the Moon” album during a performance on Friday, April 21 at 8 p.m. at the Benedum Center in Pittsburgh. The show also includes highlights from the band’s other albums.
Ambrosia, a Grammy-nominated band known for songs like “Biggest Part of Me,” will perform at the State Theatre Center for the Arts in Uniontown on Friday, April 21 at 8 p.m.
Beethoven’s Mass in C brings together the Westmoreland Symphony Orchestra Chamber Choir and Pittsburgh Opera soloists on Saturday, April 22 at 7:30 p.m. at The Palace Theatre in Greensburg.
Pittsburgh Oldies All Stars, including The Jaggerz, Chuck Blasko’s Vogues, The Skyliners, The Marcels and Pure Gold, will join together in an all-star tribute to the doo wop, oldies and rock at The Palace Theatre in Greensburg. The performance will be held on Sunday, April 23 at 3 p.m.
The Collingsworth Family: Just Sing Tour will bring songs of praise and worship to the stage of The Palace Theatre in Greensburg on Wednesday, April 26 at 7 p.m.
The Wallflowers, led by front man Jakob Dylan, will perform at The Palace Theatre in Greensburg on Friday, April 28 at 8 p.m.
Drusky Entertainment has announced upcoming shows in the tri-state area, including Identity Crisis at Jergels in Warrendale on March 21; The Kentucky Headhunters at Jergels in Warrendale on April 2; Almost Queen (A Tribute to Queen) and Philadelphia Freedom (A Tribute to Elton John) at the Capitol Theatre in Wheeling, W.Va., on April 7 and at the Metropolitan Theatre in Morgantown, W.Va., on April 8; The American Ride (A Tribute to Toby Keith) at Jergels in Warrendale on April 14; Lita Ford at Jergels in Warrendale on May 7; No Bad Juju at Jergels in Warrendale on May 19; Steel Mill Rising at the Hard Rock Cafe in Pittsburgh on July 15; Meet Loaf (A Tribute to Meat Loaf) at Jergels in Warrendale on July 21; Last Train To Ozz (A Tribute to Ozzy Osbourne) and Smacked (A Tribute to Godsmack) at the Hard Rock Cafe in Pittsburgh on Sept. 9; Popa Chubby at Jergels in Warrendale on Sept. 28. For more information and tickets, visit https://druskyentertainment.com/calendar.
The Carnegie of Homestead Music Hall has announced their upcoming comedy shows with The Tape Face Show at 8 p.m. April 6, Bored Teachers Comedy Tour: We Can’t Make This Stuff Up! at 7 p.m. April 8 and Paula Poundstone at 8 p.m. April 29. The music all is located at 510 East 10th Avenue, Munhall. For more information, visit librarymusichall.com.
MISC.
Len Marraccini from the Peters Creek Historical Society, will present the program
"The Handel House, History-Hijinx" on Monday, March 27 at 7:30 p.m. at Wrights United Methodist Church, 788 Venetia Road, Venetia. The house is a familiar, intriguing site on Brownsville Road passing through South Park Township. The public is invited to attend.
The Monongahela River, Rail & Transportation Museum, 412 Church St., Brownsville, is open Wednesdays from 9 a.m. to noon or by appointment. Call 724-880-5960 for more information or appointments.
The Gene Capaldi Lens on Litter Photo Contest to bring litter awareness is open to amateur photographers in Pennsylvania, and entries will be judged on six criteria: anti-litter message; originality; photographic technique; quality of photo; originality of title and severity of the litter. Winners will be awarded cash prizes. For more information and contest rules, visit https://prc.org/programs/projects/lens-litter/. Entry deadline is Oct. 31. Questions can be directed to lensonlitter@prc.org.
The Bradford House Museum and Washington & Jefferson College present “An Evening with the Marquis de Lafayette” for their 2023 Symposium on Life and Customs in Western Pennsylvania on March 31 at The Chapel at Old Main on the campus of Washington & Jefferson College, in Washington. Doors and displays open at 6:30 p.m. and the speakers begin at 7 p.m. with a reception to follow at 9 p.m. among the historical displays. Tickets are $20 per person and can be purchased at the door at www.eventbrite.com.
Big Bubbles Bonanza will be at the Byham Theater, 101 6th St., Pittsburgh, at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. March 19 and 10:15 a.m. March 20 with master bubble wrangler Jeff Boyer taking bubbles to the max with big bubble flair by creating bubble rainbows with people inside, gigantic bubbles that blow their own bubbles and more. Tickets can be purchased online at TrustArts.org/Kids or by calling 412-456-6666, groups of 10 and over can call 412-471-6930.
