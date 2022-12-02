Movies
Box office
1. “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” ($45.9 million)
2. “Strange World” ($11.9 million)
3. “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery” ($9.2 million)
4. “Devotion” ($6 million)
5. “The Menu” ($5.2 million)
6. “Black Adam” ($3.5 million)
7. “The Fabelmans” ($2.2 million)
8. “Bones and All” ($2.2 million)
9. “Ticket to Paradise” ($1.8 million)
10. “She Said” ($1.1 million)
Watched at Home
1. “Yellowstone: Season 5”
2. “Top Gun: Maverick”
3. “Bullet Train”
4. “Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch”
5. “Nope”
6. “Jurassic World: Dominion”
7. “Fall”
8. “Minions: The Rise of Gru”
9. “Smile”
10. “Yellowstone: Season 1”
Music
Top Country
1. “Don’t Come Lookin’” – Jackson Dean
2. “Half Of Me” – Thomas Rhett
3. “Fall In Love” – Bailey Zimmerman
4. “5 Foot 9” – Tyler Hubbardn
5. “down home” – Jimmie Allen
6. “Son of a Sinner” – Jelly Roll
7. “Country On” – Luke Bryan
8. “What My World Spins Around” – Jordan Davis
9. “Pick Me Up” – Gabby Barrett
10. “Whiskey On You” – Nate Smith
Books
1. “The Light We Carry: Overcoming in Uncertain Times” – Michelle Obama
2. “It Starts with Us” – Colleen Hoover
3. “Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Book 17” – Jeff Kinney
4. “Faith Still Moves Mountains: Miraculous Stories of the Healing Power of Prayer” – Harris Faulkner
5. “It Ends with Us” – Colleen Hoover
6. “So Help Me God” – Mike Pence
7. “The Boys from Biloxi: A Legal Thriller” – John Grisham
8. “Go-To Dinners: A Barefoot Contessa Cookbook” – Ina Garten
9. “Fairy Tale” – Stephen King
10. “Verity” – Colleen Hoover
