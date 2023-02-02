Movies
Box office
1. “Avatar: The Way of Water” ($15.7 million)
2. “Puss in Boots: The Last Wish” ($10.6 million)
3. “A Man Called Otto” ($6.7 million)
4. “M3GAN” ($6.3 million)
5. “Pathaan” ($5.9 million)
6. “Missing” ($5.6 million)
7. “Plane” ($3.8 million)
8. “The Wandering Earth 2” ($3 million)
9. “Infinity Pool” ($2.3 million)
10. “Left Behind: Rise of the Antichrist” ($2.3 million)
Watched At Home
1. “Ticket To Paradise”
2. “Yellowstone: Season 5”
3. “Black Adam”
4. “Top Gun: Maverick”
5. “The Woman King”
6. “Elvis”
7. “The Menu”
8. “Prey for the Devil”
9. “Till”
10. “Lyle, Lyle Crocodile”
Music
Hot Tunes
1. “Flowers” – Miley Cyrus
2. “Kill Bill” – SZA
3. “Anti-Hero” – Taylor Swift
4. “Creepin’” – Metro Boomin, The Weeken & 21 Savage
5. “Unholy” – Sam Smith & Kim Petras
6. “I’m Good (Blue)” – David Buetta & Bebe Rexha
7. “Die For You” – The Weekend
8. “Rich Flex” – Drake and 21 Savage
9. “As It Was” – Harry Styles
10. “Golden Hour” – JVKE
Top Country
1. “Whiskey On You” – Nate Smith
2. “Thank God” – Kane Brown & Katelyn Brown
3. “Thought You Should Know” – Morgan Wallen
4. “What My World Spins Around” – Jordan Davis
5. “Going, Going, Gone” – Luke Combs
6. “Heart Like A Truck” – Lainey Wilson
7. “That’s What Tequila” – Jason Aldean
8. “What He Didn’t Do” – Carly Pearce
9. “wait in the truck” – Hardy
10. “Rock And A Hard Place” – Bailey Zimmerman
Books
1. “Spare” – Prince Harry the Duke of Sussex
2. “It Starts With Us” – Colleen Hoover
3. “It Ends With Us” – Colleen Hoover
4. “The Creative ACT: A Way of Being” – Rick Rubin
5. “Atomic Habits: An Easy & Proven Way to build Good Habits and Break Bad Ones” – James Clear
6. “Verity” – Colleen Hoover
7. “The Cabinet of Dr. Leng” – Douglas Preston
8. “Little Blue Truck’s Valentine” – Alice Schertle
9. “Lessons in Chemistry” – Bonnie Garmus
10. “The Light We Carry: Overcoming in Uncertain Times” – Michelle Obama
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. See official rules here.