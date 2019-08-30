When I started at the Observer-Reporter in 2017, my assignment was Greene County.
I knew nothing about the area, but when I first drove through the lush landscape, I immediately felt at home. I grew up in rural southeastern Ohio, so similarities between my upbringing and Greene County’s countryside were abundant. Even more evident was the caliber of people I had the distinct pleasure of meeting. There’s something about the kindness of rural communities, the way people come together and support their neighbors, that always soothes my soul.
I am ecstatic to be once again working, writing and reading about the southwestern-most tip of Pennsylvania.
A few of you may recognize my name from my yearlong reporting stint. I’m Trista Thurston, and along with my colleague John Santa, we are pleased to be the stewards of some exciting changes as it relates to our efforts as co-editors of this – and hopefully many future issues – of Greene County Magazine.
I began working at the Observer-Reporter as a digital intern in 2014 and returned two years ago. In that time, I have become our Digital Operations Director, leading the newspaper’s efforts online.
I live in Washington with my fiancé, Eric, and my energetic rescue puppy, Theia.
But enough about me. My esteemed partner in crime, John, has been with the Observer-Reporter for the past six years. He began as a copy editor and page designer before rising in the ranks to assistant night editor, where he has had the opportunity to become fully immersed in the stories of Washington and Greene counties’ diverse citizenry. He is also editor of The Almanac, which, over the past several months, has kept him in step with the South Hills’ various communities.
He lives in Scott Township with his wife, Jill, and their utterly adorable 10-month-old son, Jack.
Along with John, I can assure you that we strive to maintain the high quality of the publication left to us by our predecessor, Katie Green.
Katie left big shoes to fill in her tenure as the O-R’s Editorial Director of Niche Publications. John and I are eager to work diligently to maintain her legacy at the helm of this publication.
And that begins with this very edition in your hands.
It’s an unintentionally literary-heavy offering this time around, but you won’t find this bookworm complaining. Katie Anderson talked with Suzanne Malausky about her standards for female success in the workplace, and our Have You Met feature spotlights another local author. I’m awaiting my request for “Marilou is Everywhere” from the library any day now.
We are finalizing our Farm to Fork event at Thistlethwaite Vineyards. I’m looking forward to it, not only because it’s mere days before my birthday, but more because The Marketplace at Emerald Valley will exclusively provide the food.
In addition to these stories, many of Greene County Magazine’s previous features, like Seasonal Cooking and Health Focus, remain intact. The edition should stay true to the quality journalism you have become accustomed to enjoying.
We would love to hear from you. John and I welcome any story ideas or comments about the magazine you may have. We can be reached at 724-222-2200 or jsanta@observer-reporter.com and tthurston@observer-reporter.com.
Thank you very much for reading, and see you at Farm to Fork!
Thank you for Reading.
