A year ago, a foot injury prevented Logan St. John Kletter from competing in the spring track season, but in 2023, the Mt. Lebanon junior made up for lost time. She dominated the distance events at the WPIAL and PIAA championships.
“It was heartbreaking,” said St. John Kletter of that lost sophomore season. “It’s been such a mental battle, but it seems like things really came together. To end my season with two WPIAL titles and a state championship is really exciting. It’s such a great feeling.”
During the WPIAL finals held May 18 at Slippery Rock University, St. John Kletter was a double-gold medalist. She won the 3,200 in 10:34.49 and the 1,600 in 4:47.09. Her 1,600 time was a personal best and is No. 4 on the WPIAL all-time list.
During the state finals held May 25-26 at Shippensburg University, she blazed a record-setting pace.
After a disappointing showing in the 1,600, St. John Kletter broke the record in winning the 3,200. She locked a 10:12.86 time. Not only was the mark two seconds ahead of silver medalist Natalie McLean from Pine-Richland it also lowered the PIAA standard of 10:13.62 set by Mia Cochran last year.
“I am really proud of myself for becoming a state champion,” St. John Kletter said. “Knowing how successful Mia was in her running career, it is also super exciting to break her meet record.”
The win did take the edge off the sixth-place showing in the 1,600 meters. On the first day of the competition, St. John Kletter ran 4:53.88, well off the winning pace set by Haverford Township’s Olivia Cieslack (4:49.07) and nearly two seconds slower than her first-place performance at WPIALs.
The recent North Carolina commit avenged that defeat on June 4 at the Night At the Island track meet. She ran a 4:44.15 in the mile. That’s a new Pennsylvania and USA Top 15 mark.
St. John Kletter, who ran legs on Lebo’s 4x100 and 4x400 relay teams that ran personal best times at states, is not the only runner in the family. Her mother, Erin, was a standout at Penn State and her father, Todd, was a PIAA gold medalist in track, too.
