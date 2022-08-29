University of Maryland recruit Ashlyn Basinger scored six goals as Waynesburg defeated Monessen 6-0 in a match Monday night that was shortened because of lightning.
Waynesburg goalkeeper Peyton Cowell had the shutout.
• Charleroi pulled away by scoring three goals in the second half to defeat a young Bentworth squad, 4-0.
Bella Carroto scored two goals in the second half for the Cougars. McKenna DeUnger also had a second-half tally and Camryn Muser opened the scoring.
• Elizabeth Wilson scored two goals, both assisted by Miranda Santina, to power Ringgold to a 3-1 win over Connellsville.
Bridget Callihan scored the final goal for the Rams off an assist by Katelyn Ferrence.
• Despite 17 saves by Belle Vernon goalkeeper Victoria Rodriguez, Thomas Jefferson defeated the Leopards, 2-0.
