The third quarter has been good to the Washington High School girls basketball team this week.
Just as it did in a win at Carmichaels on Monday, Washington used a big third quarter to take control of the game Thursday and went on to a 59-50 victory over visiting California in a key Class 2A Section 4 game.
The win keep Wash High unbeaten in the section at 5-0 and 9-4 overall. California slipped to 3-2 in the section and 6-5 overall.
Wash High led by only 26-24 at halftime, but a 17-8 scoring edge in the third quarter pushed the Prexies’ advantage to double digits.
Olivia Woods had a big game for the Prexies, tossing in a game-high 27 points. Kaprice Johnson hit double figures again as she finished with 15.
Rakiyah Porter led California with 19 points. The Trojans had their four-game winning streak end.
Burgettstown 54, Brentwood 38: Brentwood had a good plan to slow Burgettstown’s high-scoring forward Kaitlyn Nease. The problem for the Spartans was Burgettstown still has guard Jillian Frazier.
Frazier scored a season-high 25 points, which included six three-point field goals, and Burgettstown went on to a 54-38 home-court victory in a showdown for first place in Class 2A Section 2.
The game wasn’t as close as the final score indicates. Burgettstown (4-0, 10-4), which has won five straight, led 16-4 after one quarter, 24-8 at halftime and 43-18 after three quarters.
Eden Rush also hit double figures for the Blue Devils with 14 points. Nease was held to nine points.
Paige Boehm scored 15 points for Brentwood (3-1, 6-7).
West Greene 50, Jefferson-Morgan 22: West Greene keeps rolling along in Class A Section 2.
The Pioneers remained unbeaten in section play with their 50-22 win over visiting Jefferson-Morgan.
West Greene (4-0, 7-4) was in control from the start, building leads of 20-4 after one quarter and 30-8 at halftime.
Lexi Six led the Pioneers’ balanced scoring with 14 points. Taylor Karvan was next with 12 and Kasie Meek tossed in 10.
Kayla Larkin paced Jefferson-Morgan with 12 points.
Charleroi 67, Brownsville 49: Charleroi remained in the logjam atop Class 3A Section 4 with a 67-49 victory over Brownsville.
The win moves the Cougars to 3-1 in the section and 8-4 overall. No team in the section is unbeaten in league play. The Cougars have won four in a row.
McKenna DeUnger again led Charleroi in scoring, flipping in a game-high 28 points. She helped the Cougars build a 40-23 halftime lead.
Bella Carroto followed with 13 points and Camryn Musser tallied 11.
Skyler Gates led three players in double figures for Brownsville (0-4, 5-9) with 18 points.
Waynesburg 51, South Park 32: Waynesburg and South Park played some terrific and close games last season.
This time, Waynesburg made sure the game wasn’t so close.
Avery Davis scored 16 points, powering Waynesburg to a 51-32 win over visiting South Park in Class 3A Section 4.
The win leaves Waynesburg (3-1, 11-2) in a three-way for first place in the section with Charleroi and Yough.
Kaley Rohanna scored 13 points for the Raiders, who led 25-19 at halftime before dominating the final 16 minutes. Josie Horne grabbed 12 rebounds and Addison Blair had 10.
Maddie Graham’s 14 points were tops for South Park (2-2, 5-7).
Monessen 43, Mapletown 27: Monessen remained on the heels of first-place West Greene in the Class A Section 2 standings after a 43-27 home-court win over Mapletown.
The Greyhounds (3-1, 5-4) used balanced scoring a good first half to get the win. Eight of the nine Monessen players scored. Myasia Majors was the only one in double figures with 14 points. The Greyhounds led 11-2 after one quarter and took a 27-10 lead into halftime.
Freshman Makenna Lotspeich scored a game-high 16 points for Mapletown (1-3, 4-9).
Fort Cherry 63, Northgate 25: Following a long string of close games, Fort Cherry finally enjoyed one that allowed some breathing room.
Olivia Kemp scored a game-high 17 points and Fort Cherry rolled to a 63-25 victory at Northgate in Class 2A Section 2.
The Rangers (2-2, 8-6) led 34-15 at halftime and 54-21 after three quarters. Raney Staub scored 11 points for the winners, who had alternated wins and losses since mid-December.
Daylin Manion had 10 points for Northgate (0-4, 1-11).
Bentworth 39, Beth-Center 25: Ava Clark poured in a game-high 16 points and Bentworth broke open a close game in the second half for a 39-25 home-court win over Beth-Center in Class 2A Section 4.
Bentworth (2-4, 4-10) held a 15-12 halftime lead before Clark and her teammates pulled away to a 30-23 lead after three quarters and then held Beth-Center (0-5, 3-10) to two points in the final period.
Amber Sallee scored 12 points for Bentworth. Violet Trump led B-C in scoring with 13.
Upper St. Clair 67, Canon-McMillan 35: Rylee Kalocay scored 31 points, powering Upper St. Clair to a 67-35 victory in Class 6A Section 2.
The win keeps USC (5-0, 10-2) in first place in the section.
Canon-McMillan (0-5, 4-9) had a good first quarter, scoring 17 points, but the Big Macs’ offense sputtered the rest of the way. USC led 40-22 at halftime.
Kelsey Wandera led C-M in scoring with 11 points.
Geibel Catholic 50, Avella 44: Emma Larkin scored 45 points – all but five of her team’s total – and led Geibel Catholic to a 50-44 home-court win over Avella in Class A Section 2.
Kate Dryer tossed in 13 points and Sydney Strope had 10 for Avella (1-2, 6-7).
Geibel is 2-2 in section and 7-7 overall.
In other games: Yough was a 39-23 home-court winner over McGuffey in a battle involving two of the top teams in Class 3A Section 4. Carmichaels was a 41-34 winner at Frazier in Class 2A Section 4. No game details were reported by press time.
