Girl Scouts across Western Pennsylvania will be kicking off cookie booth sale season including a stint from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday at Washington & Jefferson College Rossin Campus Center, 60 S. Lincoln St.
As local scouts run sales operations, their administrators note they are learning through their entrepreneurship skills such as money management, interacting with customers and marketing a product.
Downtown Pittsburgh, North Side and the campuses of Carnegie Mellon, Duquesne and Pitt universities will also be hosting booth sales, as will two locations in Greensburg and Indiana University of Pennsylvania.
Those who would like to fill out a cookie order request form can place an order at gswpa.org/cookies or use the official Girl Scout cookie finder app. Booth sales are conducted between Feb. 28 and March 22. U.S. military and veteran service organizations can also receive cookies through “Operation Sweet Appreciation.” Donations will be accepted through Memorial Day, May 25.
