Gerald F. Jacobson Jr., “Ger Bear”, 65 of Washington died unexpectedly Tuesday July 11, 2023.
He was born in Harvey, Illinois on March 09, 1958, a son of the late Gerald F. Sr. and Diana Burke Jacobson.
Gerry was a 1976 graduate of German Township High School where he excelled at football and baseball. After graduating, he followed in his Father’s footsteps working in the coal mine for a few years. When he was ready for a change of pace, he went on to Washington Institute of Technology where he earned his Associate’s degree in Radiofrequency Engineering. Gerry began his career pioneering the wireless communications industry at Cellular One, ending his career at Crown Castle.
In 1980 he married Annette DeCarlo Jacobson with whom he has shared 43 wonderful years of marriage.
Gerry was an avid outdoorsman, loving all things camo, and enjoyed hunting, fishing, and camping. It brought him great joy to share those experiences with his son, brothers, uncles and Father. He also loved to play golf and enjoyed gardening. Gerry became quite the green thumb in his later years.
We can’t forget his Kopper Kettle family that became his home away from home. However, his favorite hobby was spending time with the apples of his eye – his seven grandchildren. For those who knew Ger Bear, he always put on a tough exterior, but those grandchildren brought out his soft teddy bear side.
Surviving in addition to his wife are daughter Ashley (Joseph “Jake”) Bratek; son Chad (Morgan) Jacobson; grandchildren, Zoe, Joey, Ziva, Lev Bratek, Rebecca, Hunter, Natalia Jacobson; two brothers, Dale Jacobson (Robin), Kevin (Heather) Jacobson; three nieces, Caitlyn, Lindsey, and Gretchen.
He was proceeded in death by his parents and one brother, Keith Jacobson. Arrangements are being held privately and handled by Nichol Funeral Home 1873 East Maiden Street Washington. An online guestbook may be signed at http://www.nicholfuneralhome.com.
