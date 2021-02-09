Last week’s slight decrease at the pump was a brief respite for motorists across Western Pennsylvania.
The average price of a gallon of unleaded self-serve gasoline rose to $2.774 this week, a 5.2-cent bump, AAA East Central reported on Monday. This was the fifth increase over the past six weeks in this half of the state, pushing the average 5.5 cents higher than it was in early February 2020.
A gallon of fuel, on average, costs 29.6 cents more per gallon than it did six weeks ago in the region.
AAA monitors weekly prices in 23 cities and towns across Western Pennsylvania, where the greater Washington area experienced a 4.6-cent bump to $2.685 – the fifth-lowest average in the region. The city’s price has been among the cheapest there in each of the past 15 weeks.
Fuel prices in the Washington area, though, have risen 41.8 cents over the past six weeks.
Latrobe has the region’s cheapest petrol at $2.470, followed by New Castle ($2.542).
Uniontown’s average jumped 8.2 cents to $2.832, the 13th-lowest price in Western Pennsylvania. Indiana, Oil City and Warren have the priciest fuel at $2.859.
Pennsylvania’s average rose to $2.763, slightly above the Western Pennsylvania mark, while the national figure increased four cents to $2.46. A gallon of gas in the Keystone State, on average, is 30 cents higher than the U.S. figure.
Saturday, according to AAA, marked the first time in 340 days that the current national average was higher than it was on the same date a year earlier. The agency added that pump prices have continued to rise because of more expensive crude oil prices and over the optimism that demand will ramp up as the COVID-19 vaccination roll-out continues.