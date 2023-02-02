The Laurelville Retreat Center in Mount Pleasant will host a “Gallentine’s Day” of yoga at 6 p.m. Feb. 12.
Bring a mat and a cozy blanket or throw as yoga instructor Robin Albright will lead the class in the cozy Meetinghouse. Local yoga instructor Nicole Craig will also provide a special half hour of sound bathing with her crystal bowls during savasana.
Herbal tea will be served after.
Embrace the calm with gentle stretches and breath work in the self-care class for ages 12 and over. Beginners are very welcome.
The cost is $15 per person or two guests for $24. Pre-register at https://tinyurl.com/Feb12Yoga.
The fundraiser will benefit Laurelville programs.
