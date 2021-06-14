FRONTIER LEAGUE

Can-Am Conference

Atlantic Division

;W;L;Pct.;GB

Quebec;8;9;.471;—

New York;8;10;.375;1½

Tri-City;3;12;.200;4

Northeast Division

;W;L;Pct.;GB

Sussex County;12;2;.867;—

New Jersey;10;6;.625;3½

Washington;7;10;.412;7

Midwestern Conference

Central Division

;W;L;Pct.;GB

Schaumburg;9;8;.529;—

Windy City;8;8;.500;½

Joliet;7;9;.438;1½

Lake Erie;7;9;.438;1½

West Division

;W;L;Pct.;GB

Florence;12;5;.706;—

Evansville;11;6;.647;—

Gateway;7;10;.412;4½

Southern Illinois;6;10;.375;4½

Sunday's Games

Windy City 10, Gateway 5, 1st game

Gateway 2, Windy City 1, 2nd game

New Jersey 7, New York 4

Lake Erie 5, Joliet 3

Sussex County 4, Tri-City 3

Washington 7, Quebec 6

Evansville 4, Schaumburg 3

Southern Illinois 4, Florence 3

Monday's Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday's Games

Southern Illinois at Lake Erie, 1st game, 5:05 p.m.

Southern Illinois at Lake Erie, 2nd game, 7:35 p.m.

Washington at Florence, 6:32 p.m.

Sussex County at New York, 7 p.m.

Tri-City at New Jersey, 7:05 p.m.

Gateway at Evansville, 7:35 p.m.

Quebec at Joliet, 8:05 p.m.

Schaumburg at Windy City, 8:05 p.m.

See what people are talking about at The Community Table!

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to continue reading. If you have a subscription, please Log In.

Sign Up
Log In