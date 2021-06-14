FRONTIER LEAGUE
Can-Am Conference
Atlantic Division
;W;L;Pct.;GB
Quebec;8;9;.471;—
New York;8;10;.375;1½
Tri-City;3;12;.200;4
Northeast Division
;W;L;Pct.;GB
Sussex County;12;2;.867;—
New Jersey;10;6;.625;3½
Washington;7;10;.412;7
Midwestern Conference
Central Division
;W;L;Pct.;GB
Schaumburg;9;8;.529;—
Windy City;8;8;.500;½
Joliet;7;9;.438;1½
Lake Erie;7;9;.438;1½
West Division
;W;L;Pct.;GB
Florence;12;5;.706;—
Evansville;11;6;.647;—
Gateway;7;10;.412;4½
Southern Illinois;6;10;.375;4½
Sunday's Games
Windy City 10, Gateway 5, 1st game
Gateway 2, Windy City 1, 2nd game
New Jersey 7, New York 4
Lake Erie 5, Joliet 3
Sussex County 4, Tri-City 3
Washington 7, Quebec 6
Evansville 4, Schaumburg 3
Southern Illinois 4, Florence 3
Monday's Games
No games scheduled
Tuesday's Games
Southern Illinois at Lake Erie, 1st game, 5:05 p.m.
Southern Illinois at Lake Erie, 2nd game, 7:35 p.m.
Washington at Florence, 6:32 p.m.
Sussex County at New York, 7 p.m.
Tri-City at New Jersey, 7:05 p.m.
Gateway at Evansville, 7:35 p.m.
Quebec at Joliet, 8:05 p.m.
Schaumburg at Windy City, 8:05 p.m.