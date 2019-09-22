The Fowler Family Reunion for descendants of Albert Fowler, Marion Fowler, John Fowler, Carrie Fowler Miller, Eva Fowler Waychoff, Clarence Fowler and Stanley Fowler will be held at 1 p.m. Oct. 5 at Cross Creek Park, Shelter No. 4, Avella. Family members are asked to bring a covered dish and dessert. Table service, ice, pop and water will be provided. There will be a 50/50 drawing and Chinese auction. Family members are asked to bring a prize for the auction.

See what people are talking about at The Community Table!

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription