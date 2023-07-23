CRESTWOOD, Ill. – The Wild Things scored four runs in the fourth inning and held off a late charge by Windy City to earn a 7-4 victory Sunday afternoon.
Washington (27-33) lost 10-5 on Saturday, but Sunday’s victory earned a series triumph for the Wild Things in the rubber game.
Washington trailed 1-0 after three before scoring the aforementioned four runs on three hits to take a three-run advantage.
Wagner Lagrange walked, and after a strikeout, Andrew Czech and Tristan Peterson drew free passes to load the bases before Lagrange scored on Robert Chayka’s single through the right for a tie ballgame.
Carson Clowers’ two-run single to right center scored Peterson and Czech for a 3-1 lead before Chayka crossed home plate on Anthony Brocato’s base hit to center field for a 4-1 lead.
The ThunderBolts (26-33) scored one run in the bottom of the frame before the Wild Things scored one in the seventh and two in the eighth for a 7-2 advantage. Scotty Dubrule scored on a wild pitch in the seventh and doubled in Brocato in the eighth. Tommy Caufield scored on Brocato’s double to left field.
Windy City’s Micah Yonamine hit a two-run homer in the ninth to make things interesting, but Lukas Young was able to retire the next three batters in order to shut the door on any comeback for the home team.
Justin Goossen-Brown improved to 5-0 after striking out three and walking two in 2 1/3 innings of one-hit ball.
