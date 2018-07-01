One patient was flown to a Pittsburgh hospital and three others were taken by ambulance to local hospitals after a Sunday afternoon crash on Interstate 79 in South Strabane Township.
South Strabane Township Fire Chief Scott Reese said the two-vehicle crash closed all of the southbound lanes between the Meadow Lands and Racetrack Road exits, as the helicopter landed directly on the interstate.
State police and the North Strabane fire department also responded to the scene. The interstate was opened again by 5 p.m., Reese said.
