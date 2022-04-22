Three Greene County eateries will go head to head in a challenging Food Fight organized by the United Way of Greene County.
Be advised that the culinary showdown won’t involve any pie throwing activity. Rather, three chefs will create several dishes that will be blind tasted by a panel of five local personalities. The public will also be able to vote for their favorite dishes in a Peoples’ Choice Award Competition.
The Food Fight showdown will take place at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, April 28 at Valley View Farm, 102 Orndorf Road in Waynesburg. At the event, two competing chefs will prepare an appetizer, side, entrée and desert, and one chef will prepare an entrée and dessert.
The competing eateries include Piccolo’s BBQ, Willow Tree Farm Bakery and 5 Kidz Kandy of Waynesburg.
All the dishes for each course will be plated on china and served at the same time by waiters and waitresses on cloth-covered tables. Coffee and various soft drinks will be included in the meal and Thistlethwaite Winery of Carmichaels offer samples of its wines and also sell glasses and bottles. The event will include a Chinese Auction, a 50-50 raffle, door prizes and an award presentation ceremony.
The United Way will also announce its 2022 Community Impact Grant awardees who will receive various amount of award money totaling $40,000.
“Valley View Farm is a beautiful big barn venue that hosts weddings, showers and other events,” said MaChol Forbes, executive director.
Starting on Thursday, March 31 and continuing each subsequent Thursday, each of the chef competitors released a one-minute video of themselves preparing a course. The videos are available for public viewing on the United Way’s YouTube, Facebook and Instagram accounts.
In Waynesburg, Garet Bennet of Piccolo’s BBQ said he’ll be making a pulled pork sandwich with homemade barbecue sauce for the Food Fight. He’ll also prepare an appetizer and dessert.
Kristy Vliet of 5 Kidz Kandy said she’ll serve potato salad, French Dip sandwiches and mini donuts.
On the video for Willow Tree Farm Bakery, Heather Gapen previewed a three-layer chocolate cake that she‘ll serve at the event. Each layer is separated by a peanut butter cream and a vanilla cream along with a chocolate/chocolate liqueur sauce topped with chocolate ganache and a raspberry filled white chocolate truffle.
All proceeds benefit Greene County United Way, where 100% of the profits will go to local programs supporting financial stability, health and wellness, and the education of the community
This year’s sponsors include the EQT Foundation, Blueprints and Greene County Pa Eats, a group that started a Facebook page of eateries in Greene County and the surrounding 25-mile radius.
“We are excited to be able to host an in-person event again and hope others are just as excited as we are,” Forbes said.
The cost to attend the Food Fight is $35 per person, or $300 for a table of 10, and tickets may be purchased online at the United Way’s website GreeneCountyUnitedWay.org or by phoning 724-852-1009.