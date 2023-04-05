St. Katherine Drexel will host a lenten fish fry Good Friday, from 10:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Orders via phone will begin at 10 a.m., with eat-in service starting at 10:30 a.m in Drexel Hall, 208 Abromaitis St., Bentleyville. Take-out will be available with curbside pickup. Call 724-209-1370 ext. 424. For more information, including the full menu, visit katharinedrexelpgh.org.
Upper Ten Mile Presbyterian Church in Prosperity will host a Fish Fry Friday, April 7 from 11 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Dine-in and take-out will be available. Call the fish line at 724-222-0454.
Marianna Volunteer Fire Company will host a Lenten fish fry Good Friday, from 11 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Dine-in or take-out will be available at 84 Broad St., Marianna. Call 724-267-3112. For more information, including the full menu, visit the Facebook page at Marianna Vol. Fire Co. Fundraising.
