Summer is right around the corner, and with so many of us spending extra time at home, why not consider making a few upgrades to your landscaping?
First impressions are always important. While it’s true that what’s on the inside matters, street appeal is one of the first things visitors and passersby see. According to a recent article from Consumer Reports, exterior improvements can increase your home’s value by 3 to 5%.
You don’t have to be selling your home to simply increase its value. One big misconception is that improving your outdoor area is expensive and timely. Upgrading your curb appeal doesn’t have to break the bank. As it turns out, many updates are quick, easy, and can be accomplished by spending under $100.
Where to start? Following are the top seven tips to update your home's curb appeal on a budget:
1. Clean and tidy: Perhaps the easiest tip, keep your yard and entryway clean and tidy. Some examples include mowing the lawn regularly, raking leaves, pulling weeds/weed trimming, trimming landscaping, and picking up debris that blows in. Additionally, keep up with small repairs such as fixing ripped window and door screens and changing burned-out light bulbs. One of the easiest things to do is keep the front of your home looking neat and clean.
2. Power wash: Nobody likes a moldy or mossy house. Not only does it make a house look old and unkempt, but it’s not healthy. Plus, any mold growing outside can eventually find its way inside. Weather you hire a professional or rent a power washer from a local store, a quick, easy, and affordable option for upkeep is power washing the house.
3. Go bold: Paint the front door. Whether you go for a modern black, a tranquil blue, a fun yellow, or a brilliant red, a fresh coat of paint on the entryway to your home will make a huge difference. Find a color that matches your home's style. Make your front door the first glimpse into your home. Go for a color that complements and enhances the rest of your home’s exterior.
4. Hardware: Since you’ve already started on the door, why not continue? Try updating your door's hardware. You can completely replace the knob, door knocker, hinges, or just put a fresh coat of spray paint on your existing hardware to give them an updated and fresh finish. While you’re at it, carry that theme throughout the rest of the metal pieces in your entryway. Try maintaining matching pieces and finishes throughout the light fixtures, house numbers, any chairs or benches, mailbox, etc. Having a cohesive space where the eye can roam from one piece to the next fluently creates an organized and updated space that will give the feeling of the porch being “whole” and complete.
5. Go green: Schools, libraries, hotels, hospitals, office spaces, and stores all use greenery to enhance their properties. Why? The benefits are endless. Adding greenery and plants to your landscaping provides a colorful, bright, and inviting feeling. Mix it up with annual and perennial flowering plants. Flowers can be grown from the ground, placed in hanging baskets, or planted in pots. Don’t shy away from plush shrubs and bushes, especially the kind that stay green year-round. Healthy and fresh greenery will help provide depth and dimension to your home, creating an enticing look.
6. Mulch away: A super-quick and easy way to freshen up landscaping is with new mulch. You can buy mulch at your local home store or have it delivered from a local business. A little bit goes a long way and can instantly provide a fresh and crisp look for a low price.
7. Be you: A little personal touch of charm always makes a space feel more inviting. Use decorations and personal touches that truly make your house feel like your home. Add a wreath, a door mat, some candles, or colorful accent cushions. Your options are endless. After all, this is your home: Make it feel that way.
Curb appeal sets the stage for how a potential buyer will react to coming into your home. A well-maintained outside lets the buyer know that the home is well cared for and loved.
Casey Caudill is a Realtor for SWC Realty – Washington, PA. She can be reached at ccaudill@swcrealty.com/.
