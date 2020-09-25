Charleroi;0;0;7;0;—;7
Waynesburg;0;0;6;0;—;6
W—Breydon Woods, 87-yard run (kick failed) 3:46 3rd
C—Nikko Pelligrini, 10-yard run (Sam Icavangelo kick) :39 3rd
C—Brennen Shannon 26
Rochester;0;6;xx;xx;—;29
Burgettstown;0;7;0;0;—;7
B—Shane Kemper, 5-yard run (Alex Mitko good) 5:04 2nd
R—Denny Robinson, 21-yard pass from Parker Lyons (run failed) :19 2nd
R—Rashawn Reid, run (pass good) 6:35 3rd
R—Reed, 12-yard run (Reed pass from Lyons) 3rd
R—Robinson, 29-yard run (kick failed) 4th
Frazier;0;0;0;0;—;0
McGuffey;7;14;21;0;—;42
M—McKinley Whipkey, 35-yard run (Nate Witowsky kick) 11:35 1st
M—Jared Johnson, 10-yard run (Witowsky kick) 8:59 2nd
M—Jeremiah Johnson, 2-yard run (Witowsky kick) 1:28 2nd
M—Kyle Brookman, 10-yard run (Witowsky kick) 9:09 3rd
M—Whipkey, 21-yard run (Witowsky kick) 4:42 3rd
M—Brookman, 12-yard run (Witowsky kick) 3:00 3rd
California;12;30;7;0;—;49
Mapletown;6;0;6;6;—;18
M—Landan Stevenson, 85-yard pass from Max Vanata (kick failed) 4:09 1st
C—Damani Stafford, 11-yard run (run failed) 2:56 1st
C—Jaeden Zuzak, 4-yard run (pass failed) 1:09 1st
C—Zuzak, 15-yard run (Stafford run) 7:40 2nd
C—Zuzak, 43-yard run (Stafford run) 5:14 2nd
C—Addison Panepinto, 1-yard run (Connor Vig kick) 4:23 2nd
C—Zuzak, 22-yard run (Vig kick) :31 2nd
C—Zuzak, 39-yard run (Vig kick) 7:55 3rd
M—Stevenson, 19-yard run (pass failed) 1:05 3rd
M—Stevenson, 39-yard run (run failed) 10:58 4th
Washington 7 24 14 0—45
Chartiers-Houston 7 7 0 0—14
WASH – Michael Allen 2-yard run (Nick Blanchette kick) 5:45 1st
CH – Colton Craig 37-yard pass from Terry Fetsko (Anthony Romano kick) 0:57 1st
WASH – Allen 7-yard run (Blanchette kick) 9:52 2nd
CH – Jimmy Sadler, Jr. 81-yard kick return (Romano kick) 9:38 2nd
WASH – Davoun Fuse 4-yard run (Blanchette kick) 8:30 2nd
WASH – Safety: Fetsko sacked in endzone 2:43 2nd
WASH – Fuse 79-yard punt return (Fuse run) 0:42 2nd
WASH – Andre Porter 31-yard run (Blanchette kick) 1:03 3rd
WASH – Allen 39-yard run (Blanchette kick) 0:00 3rd
