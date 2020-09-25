Trinity;7;0;0;0;—;7
McKeesport;0;0;10;0;—;xx
THS — Micah Finley, 13 run (Kick good) 1st
McK — Davontae Hampton, 46 pass from Terrence Glenn (Milton Campos kick) 3rd
McK — Campos, 21 Field Goal 3rd
Carmichaels;6;15;0;20;—;41
Bentworth;0;7;9;0;—;16
Car — Tyler Richmond, 92 pass from Trenton Carter (kick failed) 1st
Bent — Owen Petrisek, 27 run (Trevor Richardson kick) 2nd
Car— Bailey Jones, 48 run (Carter run) 2nd
Car — Jones, 15 run (Christian Mori kick) 2nd
Bent — Safety, punter tackled in end zone 3rd
Bent — Petrisek, 3 run (Richardson kick) 3rd
Car — Jones, 19 run (Run failed) 4th
Car — Jacob Smith, 85 pass from Carter (Mori kick) 4th
Car — Hunter Voithofer, 9 run (Mori kick)
Belle Vernon;14;7;0;0;—;21
Thos Jefferson;14;7;14;7;—;42
BV — Devin Whitlock, 1 run (Tyler Kovatch kick) 1st
TJ — Ian Hanson, 34 pass from Jake Pugh (Andy Graham kick) 1st
BV — Quinton Martin, 60 pass from Whitlock (Kovatch kick) 1st
TJ — Pugh, 1 run (Graham kick) 1st
TJ — Ross Miller, 12 pass from Pugh (Graham kick) 2nd
BV — Tanner Steeber, 9 pass from Whitlock (Kovatch kick) 2nd
TJ — Pugh, 1 run (Graham kick) 3rd
TJ — Preston Zandier, 21 pass (Graham kick) 3rd
TJ — Pugh, 1 run (Graham kick) 3rd
