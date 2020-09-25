Trinity;7;0;0;0;—;7

McKeesport;0;0;10;0;—;xx

THS — Micah Finley, 13 run (Kick good) 1st

McK — Davontae Hampton, 46 pass from Terrence Glenn (Milton Campos kick) 3rd

McK — Campos, 21 Field Goal 3rd

Carmichaels;6;15;0;20;—;41

Bentworth;0;7;9;0;—;16

Car — Tyler Richmond, 92 pass from Trenton Carter (kick failed) 1st

Bent — Owen Petrisek,  27 run (Trevor Richardson kick) 2nd

Car— Bailey Jones, 48 run (Carter run) 2nd

Car — Jones, 15 run (Christian Mori kick) 2nd

Bent — Safety, punter tackled in end zone 3rd

Bent — Petrisek, 3 run (Richardson kick) 3rd

Car — Jones, 19 run (Run failed) 4th

Car — Jacob Smith, 85 pass from Carter (Mori kick) 4th

Car — Hunter Voithofer, 9 run (Mori kick)

Belle Vernon;14;7;0;0;—;21

Thos Jefferson;14;7;14;7;—;42

BV — Devin Whitlock, 1 run (Tyler Kovatch kick) 1st

TJ — Ian Hanson, 34 pass from Jake Pugh (Andy Graham kick) 1st

BV — Quinton Martin, 60 pass from Whitlock (Kovatch kick) 1st

TJ — Pugh, 1 run (Graham kick) 1st 

TJ — Ross Miller, 12 pass from Pugh (Graham kick) 2nd

BV — Tanner Steeber, 9 pass from Whitlock (Kovatch kick) 2nd

TJ — Pugh, 1 run (Graham kick) 3rd 

TJ — Preston Zandier, 21 pass (Graham kick) 3rd

TJ — Pugh, 1 run (Graham kick) 3rd 

Joe Tuscano has been with the Observer-Reporter since 1980. He has covered all sports for the newspaper, including the Steelers, Pirates, Pitt football, local college football and wrestling.

