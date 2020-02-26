Morgan Livingston carted a white carton to a Washington County Commissioners’ meeting last week as a visual aid to remind people an annual food drive is coming up.
Livingston, agricultural innovation manager at Greater Washington County Food Bank, was there to promote the 17th annual food drive with its partner, Washington County Farm Bureau.
“Let’s lend a hand,” a flier on the carton implores.
The food bank estimates 25,000 residents of Washington County are included in a group known as the “food insecure.” Among this population, 30% are clients’ children under the age of 18 and more than 20% are senior citizens.
Local libraries and 4-H clubs have competed to raise the most donations in an effort that is launched annually over the winter to stock shelves before an abundance of produce arrives with warmer weather.
“We’re focusing on schools this year,” hoping to add students to the countywide effort, Livingston said after her presentation.
The food drive will continue through March, and a competitive weigh-in will be staged in conjunction with Ag Days at Washington County Fairgrounds, scheduled for April 17 and 18.
Last year, 4-H clubs collected a “significant portion” of donated goods with 10 organizations each bringing in between 93.5 pounds and 1,515 pounds.
Suggested donations include canned meats, fruits, juices, vegetables; pasta and sauces, condiments, dried fruit, person care items, household cleaning supplies and paper goods.
The food bank has, in the past, asked that those contributing to the drive not include glass containers because of potential breakage.
The food bank at 909 National Pike West, Brownsville, is asking those who need information about the drive or pickups to call 724-632-2190, ext. 101.
Thank you for Reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.